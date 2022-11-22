Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this year

Photo by (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. PPB working to determine if recent shootings are gang-related

Over the weekend, at least two teenagers with injured in separate shootings that the Portland Police Bureau says may be gang-related. According to PPB, a 15-year-old boy was shot and injured on Friday around 5 p.m. On Saturday, a teenage girl was shot and injured in north Portland outside Barlow Tavern. Last week, a student was shot near Jefferson High School on Monday. Several weeks before that, two other students were shot near the school.

Lt. Ken Duilo, who leads PPB’s Focused Intervention Team, said they’re working to determine if the shootings are connected, although he wouldn’t say if they believe they’re gang-related.

“I can tell you officially, we believe a lot of these recent shootings are connected and are working hard to try to figure out what’s behind them,” he said. “The official stance of the police bureau is if it’s a gang shooting, we’ll call it a gang shooting. I think we’re sensitive around overusing that term or throwing it out there if it doesn’t necessarily apply because it affects minority communities and we understand that.”

2. Sunshine Division has busiest day in 100-year history on Monday

The Sunshine Division , a local nonprofit working to address food insecurity, had its busiest day ever in its century-long history on Monday. Thanksgiving has become its busiest week in recent years, and it's now serving four times as many households as it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This holiday season, emergency crisis food relief is a huge need right now in our community, but really the entire country,” Executive Director Kyle Camberg said. “We actually served more families just in the morning than we ever have in a single day in the entire day.”

More than 1,200 households came to Sunshine Division to pick up a Thanksgiving meal on Monday, and hundreds more boxes were delivered to people’s homes. Camberg said it’s an honor for the Sunshine Division to continue the tradition for the 100th holiday season, but stressed the need for community support to supply the demand. The nonprofit accepts both monetary and food donations .

3. Police investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday near Southeast Powell Street and Southeast 138th Avenue. The incident involved a driver and a pedestrian. The driver has been identified as 48-year-old Eric Caleb Ruckle, of Gresham. The victim’s identity will be released upon approval from the Multnomah County Medical Examiners’ Office.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash around 6:58 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene. During the investigation, it was determined that Ruckle was impaired and he was taken to East Precinct for DUII processing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-310983, or call (503) 823-2103. The investigation is ongoing.

