Wednesday in Portland: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and more

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Local food pantries struggling amid rising food costs

Amid the rising cost of food across the country, many Portland-area nonprofits are struggling to keep up with the growing community need. The Sunshine Division, a Portland-based food relief organization, has two food pantries serving more people than ever.

Executive Director Kyle Camberg said the nonprofit will provide thousands of people with Thanksgiving food boxes next week, but if it’s harder for people to donate due to higher food prices, they won’t have as much to give.

“It’s harder for us to get the resources,” Camberg told KGW. “It’s more expensive for us to package the resources. We are serving more than four thousand households than we did in 2019. All of those factors together are a very dangerous equation for us.”

The Sunshine Division is currently accepting both monetary and food donations. Donate online here.

2. Portland Queer Film Festival returns to Cinema 21 this week

After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Portland Queer Film Festival returned to Cinema 21 on Tuesday. The festival, which runs through Sunday, features 11 films. The stories range from trans stories to documentaries, narratives and drama. This year marks the festival’s 24th year.

“Well, we have a really good spectrum of titles that just sort of covers the whole experience of queerness,” Gabriel Mendoza, artistic director of the festival, told KGW. “This year I feel we have… everything is a winner. Everything’s just really top quality.”

To check out the festival’s full lineup and purchase passes, click here.

3. Portland's holiday events returning in full swing this year

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented many of Portland’s holiday markets from taking place, but lots of those events are finally returning this year. There are lots of holiday markets, craft fairs and bazaars already happening in Portland and beyond this winter.

Some of the events happening soon include the Portland Art Picnic, Portland Holiday Market, My People’s Market, Geek the Halls, Crafty Wonderland Holiday Art + Craft Market and more.

