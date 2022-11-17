Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and more

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drpwE_0jD5HMZg00
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Local food pantries struggling amid rising food costs

Amid the rising cost of food across the country, many Portland-area nonprofits are struggling to keep up with the growing community need. The Sunshine Division, a Portland-based food relief organization, has two food pantries serving more people than ever.

Executive Director Kyle Camberg said the nonprofit will provide thousands of people with Thanksgiving food boxes next week, but if it’s harder for people to donate due to higher food prices, they won’t have as much to give.

“It’s harder for us to get the resources,” Camberg told KGW. “It’s more expensive for us to package the resources. We are serving more than four thousand households than we did in 2019. All of those factors together are a very dangerous equation for us.”

The Sunshine Division is currently accepting both monetary and food donations. Donate online here.

2. Portland Queer Film Festival returns to Cinema 21 this week

After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Portland Queer Film Festival returned to Cinema 21 on Tuesday. The festival, which runs through Sunday, features 11 films. The stories range from trans stories to documentaries, narratives and drama. This year marks the festival’s 24th year.

“Well, we have a really good spectrum of titles that just sort of covers the whole experience of queerness,” Gabriel Mendoza, artistic director of the festival, told KGW. “This year I feel we have… everything is a winner. Everything’s just really top quality.”

To check out the festival’s full lineup and purchase passes, click here.

3. Portland's holiday events returning in full swing this year

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented many of Portland’s holiday markets from taking place, but lots of those events are finally returning this year. There are lots of holiday markets, craft fairs and bazaars already happening in Portland and beyond this winter.

Some of the events happening soon include the Portland Art Picnic, Portland Holiday Market, My People’s Market, Geek the Halls, Crafty Wonderland Holiday Art + Craft Market and more.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# Food pantries# Finance# Portland Queer Film Festival# Events

Comments / 4

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1667 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local woman facing multiple federal charges for alleged role in fraud ring.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the city

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
12 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV cases

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Drive-by shooting in north Portland injures Jefferson High School student.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art Museum

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. One person dead after SE Portland shooting on Sunday.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and more

10:45 a.m. - Tillamook Air Museum in Tillamook. 11:32 a.m. - The Dalles Area Chamber in The Dalles. 12:07 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls. 12:22 p.m. - Douglas County Veterans Day Parade in Roseburg.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. 15-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and more

(Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Race for Oregon governor remains too close to call after election night.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election Day

(Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/AFP via Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 8 (Election Day) - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. More Oregonians experiencing power outages as rain, cold weather move in.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballots

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Election Day is less than a week away; Here's how to return your ballot in Oregon.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to vote

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County voters receiving postcards urging them to vote.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PF&R says one person dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuit

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders and happy Halloween! It's Monday, Oct. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekend

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, driver left scene.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, people

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Police, FBI investigating after email threats of violence sent to Portland businesses, residents.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping ban

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland City Council to hear public testimony on Wheeler's proposed camping ban on Wednesday.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland police investigating stabbing in north Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and more

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WCSO deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at Kaiser Permanente.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy