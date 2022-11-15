Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV cases

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Drive-by shooting in north Portland injures Jefferson High School student

Portland police say a drive-by shooting in north Portland wounded a Jefferson High School student on Monday. Two 17-year-old Jefferson High students were driving near North Killingsworth and Haight around 3:30 p.m. when another car drove by and shot several rounds at the two, hitting their car. One of the students was hit in the shoulder.

The two teens were able to leave the area and drove to a nearby hospital. Police said the injured teen is expected to recover. Investigators later found evidence of the shooting at the intersection.

PPB’s Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective JD McGuire at jeff.mcguire@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brian Dale at brian.dale@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case #22-304656.

2. Gov. Brown issues executive order as RSV cases in children surge across the state

Portland hospitals are reporting a shortage of ICU beds for children amid a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and on Monday, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order to help combat the surge in cases. According to Brown, the order will give hospitals additional flexibility in staffing beds for children and will allow them to draw from a larger pool of nurses and doctors.

RSV results in mild cold symptoms for most healthy people, but young children can contract it easily. Children younger than two years of age are at risk for severe illness, as the virus can cause pneumonia and in babies, can inflame their small airways. The Oregon Health Authority said other symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and wheezing.

“RSV is out there, so I really would suggest to families that they minimize their exposure of their children to large groups of people this holiday week here coming up. And be really careful if you’re going over to someone’s house and there’s someone who’s ill, maybe just say we’ll see you next year Thanksgiving,” Dr. James McCord, interim chief medical officer at Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, told KATU .

To help prevent RSV, health officials recommend staying up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, keeping your child home when they’re sick, washing hands thoroughly and frequently and keeping high-touch surface areas clean.

3. One person dead after early morning motel fire

Fire officials say one person has died after a fire at the Rodeway Inn in northeast Portland early Tuesday. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the scene around 4:40 a.m. While battling the fire, firefighters discovered a person inside a room, who was later confirmed to be deceased. The fire was reportedly contained to a single room on the first floor.

The motel is run by Do Good Multnomah and houses homeless veterans. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. Officials said there’s no evidence of criminal activity.

