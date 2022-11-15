Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV cases

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGNOs_0jBoMUYD00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Drive-by shooting in north Portland injures Jefferson High School student

Portland police say a drive-by shooting in north Portland wounded a Jefferson High School student on Monday. Two 17-year-old Jefferson High students were driving near North Killingsworth and Haight around 3:30 p.m. when another car drove by and shot several rounds at the two, hitting their car. One of the students was hit in the shoulder.

The two teens were able to leave the area and drove to a nearby hospital. Police said the injured teen is expected to recover. Investigators later found evidence of the shooting at the intersection.

PPB’s Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective JD McGuire at jeff.mcguire@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brian Dale at brian.dale@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case #22-304656.

2. Gov. Brown issues executive order as RSV cases in children surge across the state

Portland hospitals are reporting a shortage of ICU beds for children amid a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and on Monday, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order to help combat the surge in cases. According to Brown, the order will give hospitals additional flexibility in staffing beds for children and will allow them to draw from a larger pool of nurses and doctors.

RSV results in mild cold symptoms for most healthy people, but young children can contract it easily. Children younger than two years of age are at risk for severe illness, as the virus can cause pneumonia and in babies, can inflame their small airways. The Oregon Health Authority said other symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and wheezing.

“RSV is out there, so I really would suggest to families that they minimize their exposure of their children to large groups of people this holiday week here coming up. And be really careful if you’re going over to someone’s house and there’s someone who’s ill, maybe just say we’ll see you next year Thanksgiving,” Dr. James McCord, interim chief medical officer at Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, told KATU.

To help prevent RSV, health officials recommend staying up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, keeping your child home when they’re sick, washing hands thoroughly and frequently and keeping high-touch surface areas clean.

3. One person dead after early morning motel fire

Fire officials say one person has died after a fire at the Rodeway Inn in northeast Portland early Tuesday. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the scene around 4:40 a.m. While battling the fire, firefighters discovered a person inside a room, who was later confirmed to be deceased. The fire was reportedly contained to a single room on the first floor.

The motel is run by Do Good Multnomah and houses homeless veterans. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. Officials said there’s no evidence of criminal activity.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland Police Bureau# Crime# Shooting# RSV# Oregon Health Authority

Comments / 1

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1667 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local woman facing multiple federal charges for alleged role in fraud ring.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the city

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
12 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and more

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local food pantries struggling amid rising food costs.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art Museum

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. One person dead after SE Portland shooting on Sunday.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and more

10:45 a.m. - Tillamook Air Museum in Tillamook. 11:32 a.m. - The Dalles Area Chamber in The Dalles. 12:07 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls. 12:22 p.m. - Douglas County Veterans Day Parade in Roseburg.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. 15-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and more

(Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Race for Oregon governor remains too close to call after election night.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election Day

(Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/AFP via Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 8 (Election Day) - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. More Oregonians experiencing power outages as rain, cold weather move in.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballots

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Election Day is less than a week away; Here's how to return your ballot in Oregon.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to vote

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County voters receiving postcards urging them to vote.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PF&R says one person dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuit

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders and happy Halloween! It's Monday, Oct. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekend

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, driver left scene.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, people

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Police, FBI investigating after email threats of violence sent to Portland businesses, residents.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping ban

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland City Council to hear public testimony on Wheeler's proposed camping ban on Wednesday.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland police investigating stabbing in north Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and more

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WCSO deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at Kaiser Permanente.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy