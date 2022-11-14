Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art Museum

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OeAnb_0jASn8Cw00
(Brian Bull)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. One person dead after SE Portland shooting on Sunday

The Portland Police Bureau said a man died in a shooting early Sunday in the Hazelwood neighborhood. Police responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street around 1:30 a.m. on reports of gunfire. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

“A lot of people are getting hurt out here on these streets - I think there’s been enough time of that,” Michael, who lives nearby, told FOX 12. “It used to be way more mellow and it wasn’t gun shots and people getting shot. Everybody was friendly. Now, people feel threatened when you smile at them, so it’s not cool. Hopefully the peace comes back.”

Portland police said they haven’t arrested anyone and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0696 or detective Tony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-4033.

2. CTGR set to open another opioid treatment clinic in Portland

After the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde opened an opioid treatment clinic in Salem last year, they plan to open another clinic in Oregon in 2023. Kelly Rowe, the executive director of Health Services for the tribe, said the second Great Circle Recovery clinic will be located in Portland.

“And this is an extension of that opioid treatment programing that has been incredibly successful to provide these services to our native community, or tribal members, and non-natives,” Rowe said. “But to bring it to Portland so that we can treat our native community up there also, just bringing spiritual and physical healing to those around us.”

3. 'Symbiosis' exhibit makes international debut at Portland Art Museum

The Portland Art Museum’s latest exhibition, “Symbiosis,” opened to the public on Nov. 12 and will be available for three months. The immersive extended reality experience was created by Dutch design collective Polymorf and transports participants into a fictional world set in a distant post-humanist future.

In the experience, people “symbiogenetically” join with animal, plants and artificial intelligence. The idea is that these connections could help merge deeper connections between humans and the rest of the natural world.

Polymorf first unveiled the experience in Holland in 2021. The exhibition at the Portland Art Museum is its international debut. The experience runs through Feb. 12, 2023. Timed-entry tickets are available for $30 per person.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland Art Museum# Symbiosis# Opioids# Crime# Portland Police Bureau

Comments / 1

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1649 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the city

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
9 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and more

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local food pantries struggling amid rising food costs.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV cases

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Drive-by shooting in north Portland injures Jefferson High School student.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and more

10:45 a.m. - Tillamook Air Museum in Tillamook. 11:32 a.m. - The Dalles Area Chamber in The Dalles. 12:07 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls. 12:22 p.m. - Douglas County Veterans Day Parade in Roseburg.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. 15-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and more

(Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Race for Oregon governor remains too close to call after election night.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election Day

(Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/AFP via Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 8 (Election Day) - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. More Oregonians experiencing power outages as rain, cold weather move in.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballots

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Election Day is less than a week away; Here's how to return your ballot in Oregon.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to vote

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County voters receiving postcards urging them to vote.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PF&R says one person dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuit

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders and happy Halloween! It's Monday, Oct. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekend

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, driver left scene.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, people

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Police, FBI investigating after email threats of violence sent to Portland businesses, residents.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping ban

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland City Council to hear public testimony on Wheeler's proposed camping ban on Wednesday.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland police investigating stabbing in north Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and more

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WCSO deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at Kaiser Permanente.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy