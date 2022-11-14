Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art Museum

(Brian Bull)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. One person dead after SE Portland shooting on Sunday

The Portland Police Bureau said a man died in a shooting early Sunday in the Hazelwood neighborhood. Police responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street around 1:30 a.m. on reports of gunfire. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

“A lot of people are getting hurt out here on these streets - I think there’s been enough time of that,” Michael, who lives nearby, told FOX 12. “It used to be way more mellow and it wasn’t gun shots and people getting shot. Everybody was friendly. Now, people feel threatened when you smile at them, so it’s not cool. Hopefully the peace comes back.”

Portland police said they haven’t arrested anyone and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0696 or detective Tony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-4033.

2. CTGR set to open another opioid treatment clinic in Portland

After the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde opened an opioid treatment clinic in Salem last year, they plan to open another clinic in Oregon in 2023. Kelly Rowe, the executive director of Health Services for the tribe, said the second Great Circle Recovery clinic will be located in Portland.

“And this is an extension of that opioid treatment programing that has been incredibly successful to provide these services to our native community, or tribal members, and non-natives,” Rowe said. “But to bring it to Portland so that we can treat our native community up there also, just bringing spiritual and physical healing to those around us.”

3. 'Symbiosis' exhibit makes international debut at Portland Art Museum

The Portland Art Museum’s latest exhibition, “Symbiosis,” opened to the public on Nov. 12 and will be available for three months. The immersive extended reality experience was created by Dutch design collective Polymorf and transports participants into a fictional world set in a distant post-humanist future.

In the experience, people “symbiogenetically” join with animal, plants and artificial intelligence. The idea is that these connections could help merge deeper connections between humans and the rest of the natural world.

Polymorf first unveiled the experience in Holland in 2021. The exhibition at the Portland Art Museum is its international debut. The experience runs through Feb. 12, 2023. Timed-entry tickets are available for $30 per person.

