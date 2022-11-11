Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and more

(Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day on Friday, the 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard will fly out of the Portland Air National Guard Base and conduct flyovers for events across the state. The F-15 Eagle fighter jets will conduct flyovers at the following locations and times:

10:45 a.m. - Tillamook Air Museum in Tillamook

10:57 a.m. - Albany Veterans Day Parade in Albany

11:11 a.m. - University of Portland in Portland

11:32 a.m. - The Dalles Area Chamber in The Dalles

12:07 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls

12:22 p.m. - Douglas County Veterans Day Parade in Roseburg

Flyovers may be canceled or occur at different times depending on weather and operational contingencies.

2. MAX Blue Line disruptions starting this weekend in Hillsboro

There will be MAX service disruptions in Hillsboro for the next eight days as crews begin major renovations as part of TriMet’s A Better Red project. Starting Saturday, the west end of the Blue Line will be shut down. Six Blue Line stops from Orenco Station to the end of the line in Hillsboro will be closed.

“MAX Blue Line riders will need to plan an extra 30 minutes for their rides during the eight day project,” TriMet spokesperson Tyler Graf said. “During the disruption, we’re going to be having shuttle buses run from Orenco Station to the end of the line, at Hatfield Center.”

The shuttles will run every 15 minutes. The eight day closure will not impact service on the rest of the system, according to TriMet. Blue Line service in Hillsboro will resume on Nov. 20.

3. QDoc Film Festival starts Friday at the Hollywood Theatre

The QDoc Film Festival kicks off its 14th year on Friday at the Hollywood Theatre. The event, which runs through Sunday, is the only film festival in the U.S. devoted specifically to LGBTQ+ documentaries.

Check out this year’s lineup and buy tickets at qdocfilmfest.org.

More Portland News: