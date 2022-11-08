Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election Day

(Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/AFP via Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 8 (Election Day) - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Voters deciding if Portland gets new form of government on Tuesday

In Tuesday’s election, Portland voters will decide if the city will change its form of government. Portland is the only major U.S. city to use a commission-style government. The charter commission agreed on a package of reforms to advance to voters on March 31. The package includes the following changes:

Allow voters to rank candidates in order of their preference, using ranked choice voting.

Develop four new geographic districts with three members elected to represent each district, which would expand the city council to a total of 12 members.

Create a city council that focuses on setting policy and a mayor elected citywide to run the city’s day-to-day operations, with the help of a professional city administrator.

Under the new system, there would also be a city manager nominated by the mayor and approved by the city council. That manager would have the ability to hire and fire bureau directors. In addition, Portland’s mayor would also have executive authority, but not veto authority.

2. Jo Ann Hardesty, Rene Gonzalez fight for Portland City Council spot

One Portland commissioner is in a runoff to hold her current spot on the Portland City Council. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is seeking a second four-year term. She’s facing Rene Gonzalez, who came in second in May’s primary. The difference between the two candidates is stark. Hardesty made reforming the police a priority in her first term as commissioner, while Gonzalez is more moderate, decrying “City Hall’s ineffective ideologically driven policies.”

Commissioner Dan Ryan also faced a primary challenge earlier this year but earned more than 50% of the vote. The other council members, including Mayor Ted Wheeler, Mingus Mapps and Carmen Rubio, aren’t up for election this cycle.

3. Portland area expected to see temperatures near freezing this week

The Willamette Valley is expected to see high temperatures below normal and freezing low temperatures in some areas this week. This comes after Oregon saw a record-breaking warm and dry October.

Gusty winds are expected to develop Tuesday and dry air will allow for freezing temperatures in some areas starting Wednesday through Friday. Residents near the Columbia River Gorge can expect to see 30-40 mph gusts on Tuesday. A low pressure center on Saturday could pull enough of an east wind to make snow and freezing temperatures a possibility over the weekend.

More Portland News: