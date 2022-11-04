Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 4

1. Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan

On Thursday, the Portland City Council voted to adopt Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to address the city’s homelessness crisis. The plan includes banning unsanctioned camping and creating several large-scale sanctioned campsites around the city.

Wheeler unveiled the plan two weeks ago. The package of five resolutions had an initial public hearing last week and city council members heard from hundreds of Portland residents and groups. Reactions to the plan were mixed.

The five resolutions came to a vote on Thursday, and all passed unanimously, with the exception of the camping ban. That resolution passed 4-1 with a No vote from Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

2. Heavy rain, wind knocks out power across Oregon

As an atmospheric river continues to drench the Pacific Northwest, many were without power early Friday morning. Portland General Electric said more than 7,300 customers were without power. The largest outage is being reported in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood. Portland’s Southwest Waterfront is also experiencing outages.

According to PGE, a downed tree and high winds left 600 homes in Corbett and another 100 south of the city without power.

Pacific Power said around 5:30 a.m. that it was working to restore power to less than 100 customers. Power has since been restored to those customers, but outages are being reported near Monmouth and Otis.

3. Oregon voters split when it comes to new gun control measure

With Election Day less than a week away, civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 gathered in Dawson Park on Thursday. A recent poll conducted by Nelson Research asked 577 Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114. Around 46.1% of them said they support the measure, 49.4% said they oppose it and 4.5% of people were still undecided.

Measure 114 would require anyone wanting to purchase a gun in Oregon to obtain a permit issued by police, a photo I.D., fingerprints, firearm training, a background check and a fee. The measure would also ban magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

The Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association, as well as various hunting and shooting groups, oppose the measure. They say it won’t prevent violent crime or mass shootings because criminals won’t comply with it. Supporters of Measure 114 say that isn’t the case.

“Nowhere in 114 is anyone saying that we’re coming after your Second Amendment right,” Reverend Dr. Matt Hennessee of the Interfaith Peace and Action Collaborative told KGW. “It has nothing to do with that. It has everything to do with people being responsible about the guns that they have, and not using them against each other.”

