Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auoIw_0iyupJZz00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan

On Thursday, the Portland City Council voted to adopt Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to address the city’s homelessness crisis. The plan includes banning unsanctioned camping and creating several large-scale sanctioned campsites around the city.

Wheeler unveiled the plan two weeks ago. The package of five resolutions had an initial public hearing last week and city council members heard from hundreds of Portland residents and groups. Reactions to the plan were mixed.

The five resolutions came to a vote on Thursday, and all passed unanimously, with the exception of the camping ban. That resolution passed 4-1 with a No vote from Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

2. Heavy rain, wind knocks out power across Oregon

As an atmospheric river continues to drench the Pacific Northwest, many were without power early Friday morning. Portland General Electric said more than 7,300 customers were without power. The largest outage is being reported in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood. Portland’s Southwest Waterfront is also experiencing outages.

According to PGE, a downed tree and high winds left 600 homes in Corbett and another 100 south of the city without power.

Pacific Power said around 5:30 a.m. that it was working to restore power to less than 100 customers. Power has since been restored to those customers, but outages are being reported near Monmouth and Otis.

3. Oregon voters split when it comes to new gun control measure

With Election Day less than a week away, civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 gathered in Dawson Park on Thursday. A recent poll conducted by Nelson Research asked 577 Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114. Around 46.1% of them said they support the measure, 49.4% said they oppose it and 4.5% of people were still undecided.

Measure 114 would require anyone wanting to purchase a gun in Oregon to obtain a permit issued by police, a photo I.D., fingerprints, firearm training, a background check and a fee. The measure would also ban magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

The Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association, as well as various hunting and shooting groups, oppose the measure. They say it won’t prevent violent crime or mass shootings because criminals won’t comply with it. Supporters of Measure 114 say that isn’t the case.

“Nowhere in 114 is anyone saying that we’re coming after your Second Amendment right,” Reverend Dr. Matt Hennessee of the Interfaith Peace and Action Collaborative told KGW. “It has nothing to do with that. It has everything to do with people being responsible about the guns that they have, and not using them against each other.”

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mayor Ted Wheeler# Homelessness# Crime# Measure 114# Election Day

Comments / 3

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1645 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and more

(Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Race for Oregon governor remains too close to call after election night.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election Day

(Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/AFP via Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 8 (Election Day) - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. More Oregonians experiencing power outages as rain, cold weather move in.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballots

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Election Day is less than a week away; Here's how to return your ballot in Oregon.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to vote

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County voters receiving postcards urging them to vote.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PF&R says one person dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuit

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders and happy Halloween! It's Monday, Oct. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekend

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, driver left scene.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, people

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Police, FBI investigating after email threats of violence sent to Portland businesses, residents.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping ban

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland City Council to hear public testimony on Wheeler's proposed camping ban on Wednesday.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland police investigating stabbing in north Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and more

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WCSO deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at Kaiser Permanente.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shooting

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. MAX Red Line shut down between Gateway and PDX this weekend for construction.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Shooting near Jefferson High School leaves 2 students injured.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: The deadline to register to vote in Oregon's November election has arrived

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Tuesday is Oregon's deadline to register to vote in November elections.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early Monday

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early Monday.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit

(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Town hall evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy