Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to vote

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Multnomah County voters receiving postcards urging them to vote

Some voters in Multnomah County are concerned after a series of postcards have been making the rounds leading up to Election Day, aggressively urging people to vote. Some recipients feel like the specific wording in the postcards is threatening.

On the back of the one of the postcards, it says, “Who you vote for is private, but whether you vote is public record. Please join your neighbors and vote Tuesday, November 8th!”

So far only residents in Multnomah County have received the postcards, although the tactic has been used in other parts of the country. A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office said they’re simply a campaign tactic.

2. Founder of Portland nonprofit charged with fraud over COVID-19 relief funds

The founder of Portland nonprofit Ten Penny International Housing Foundation is facing federal charges in connection with alleged fraudulent applications for COVID-19 relief funds. Theodore Johnson has been charged with bank fraud after receiving $273,165 in Paycheck Protection Program funds for the nonprofit.

Ten Penny provides food, rental assistance, utility aid and services to BIPOC families and small businesses. Johnson founded the nonprofit and served as president, executive director, board chairman and CEO.

According to federal prosecutors, Johnson submitted two fraudulent PPP loan applications to the Small Business Administration, inflating the number of employees and the amount of payroll expenses the nonprofit had.

3. Peacock Lane announces dates for 2022 season

Portland’s famous Peacock Lane has announced its dates for the 2022 season. The holiday lights will be open to the public starting Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. The free event runs through Dec. 31. It’s open to the public every night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be free hot cocoa and cider offered every night, but donations are welcome to cover the cost of supplies. Guests are invited to bring their own reusable cups.

Pedestrian-only nights will be Dec. 15, 16 and 17 this year. Dogs are welcome, but must be leashed. Attendees are encouraged to take TriMet, walk or bike to see the lights, as there’s no official parking area for Peacock Lane.

