Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and more

Emily Scarvie

Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. PF&R says one person dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge

Portland Fire & Rescue said a body was pulled from the Willamette River on Monday morning after the 911 dispatch center received a report of a person jumping off the Burnside Bridge. Responding crews quickly located the body and pulled them on board, but PF&R said they were unable to revive the person. Portland police and the medical examiner’s office are now handling the case.

Anyone having thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). There are additional resources at SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources. Oregonians can find crisis lines by county here. Anyone who needs suicide or mental health crisis support, or who has a loved one in crisis, can contact a trained counselor by calling, chatting or texting 988.

2. Oregon mayors lay out plan to address homelessness statewide

On Monday, a group of 25 mayors from across Oregon, including Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, gathered to discuss their plans to address the homeless crisis. The group is looking to create a partnership between the state and every city in Oregon for a steady stream of funding.

During the virtual meeting, members of the Oregon Mayors Association each laid out funding proposals and a plan to address homelessness across the state. The group plans to present two budget proposals to Oregon lawmakers next year. The first would give each of Oregon’s 241 cities $40 per resident, with at least $50,000 guaranteed for all cities. The second budget proposal asks for investments made for shelters and affordable housing projects.

The group will officially present their proposals during next year’s legislative session.

3. OMSI, Donate Life Northwest hosting 'Anyone Can Be a Hero' organ donor fundraiser

Donate Life Northwest is hosting an event at OMSI on Nov. 12 to kick off its “Anyone Can Be a Hero” campaign. The event will feature costumed superheroes, fundraising and a celebration of organ donors, transplant recipients and supporters. Those who attend will also gain exclusive access to the Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibit.

“This directly helps us provide services to tens of thousands of Oregonians and Southwest Washingtonians through our education programs, our outreach programs and supporting the community that has become involved with donation and transplantation,” Jackie Wirz, executive director of Donate Life Northwest, said. “Everything from donating donuts on transplant day to our transplant centers to providing meaningful get-togethers for donor families, this is the work that we are honored to do and this fundraising event directly helps our ability to offer these events for our community.”

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person. For more information, visit donatelifenw.org/hero.

