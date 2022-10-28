Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekend

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33aFE4_0iqK0UKu00
(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, driver left scene

Portland police say one person has been hospitalized after being struck by a driver in southeast Portland on Thursday night. The pedestrian, who hasn’t been identified, was struck by a vehicle around 8:45 p.m. near the 3000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. They were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that appeared to be life-threatening.

According to police, the driver left the crash scene. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact PPB’s Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

2. TriMet proposes ordinance that would hold riders accountable for bad behavior

This week, TriMet proposed expanding the number of crimes and behaviors that can get people banned from transit. The proposal is part of a larger expansion of safety on public transportation. The transit company doubled the number of safety supervisors and its safety response team this year. They’ve also added 50% more contracted security staff.

Ordinance 369, the proposed rule change, would allow TriMet to impose long-term exclusions for people who commit Class A-misdemeanors, including public indecency, possession of fake bomb-like devices and offensive sexual contact. Assault and bias crimes are also included.

“This is about protecting people,” Robert Altstadt of TriMet told KGW. “And giving them the peace of mind knowing that we can hold people accountable if they are going to act out and target others on the system.”

3. Halloween Vegan Night Market coming to SE Portland on Sunday

The Halloween Vegan Night Market is happening this weekend at The Redd in southeast Portland. The market will feature more than 65 local vegan restaurants, pop-ups, businesses, nonprofits and grassroots organizations. Some of the vendors attending include Anima Mission, Mystic Moon NW, Sasquatch Botanicals, Cozy City PDX, Animal Rights Collective and more.

The Vegan Night Market goes from 2 - 9 p.m. on Sunday and has a suggested donation of $5. Kids 12 and under can attend for free. The event is 18+ from 7 - 9 p.m.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland Police Bureau# Crime# TriMet# Halloween# Events

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1600 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, people

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Police, FBI investigating after email threats of violence sent to Portland businesses, residents.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping ban

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland City Council to hear public testimony on Wheeler's proposed camping ban on Wednesday.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland police investigating stabbing in north Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and more

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WCSO deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at Kaiser Permanente.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shooting

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. MAX Red Line shut down between Gateway and PDX this weekend for construction.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Shooting near Jefferson High School leaves 2 students injured.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: The deadline to register to vote in Oregon's November election has arrived

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Tuesday is Oregon's deadline to register to vote in November elections.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early Monday

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early Monday.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit

(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Town hall evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and more

(David McNew/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police investigating early morning shooting in SE Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers, Thorns and more

(Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers, Thorns.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika and more top stories

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and more

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Public Schools joins 1,000 other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidance

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Masks still required in Oregon health care settings, despite updated CDC rules.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at large

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Woman accused of killing boyfriend in Portland 2 months ago remains at large.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Suspects arraigned after Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with Narcan

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over the weekend.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy