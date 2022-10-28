Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekend

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, driver left scene

Portland police say one person has been hospitalized after being struck by a driver in southeast Portland on Thursday night. The pedestrian, who hasn’t been identified, was struck by a vehicle around 8:45 p.m. near the 3000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. They were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that appeared to be life-threatening.

According to police, the driver left the crash scene. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact PPB’s Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

2. TriMet proposes ordinance that would hold riders accountable for bad behavior

This week, TriMet proposed expanding the number of crimes and behaviors that can get people banned from transit. The proposal is part of a larger expansion of safety on public transportation. The transit company doubled the number of safety supervisors and its safety response team this year. They’ve also added 50% more contracted security staff.

Ordinance 369, the proposed rule change, would allow TriMet to impose long-term exclusions for people who commit Class A-misdemeanors, including public indecency, possession of fake bomb-like devices and offensive sexual contact. Assault and bias crimes are also included.

“This is about protecting people,” Robert Altstadt of TriMet told KGW. “And giving them the peace of mind knowing that we can hold people accountable if they are going to act out and target others on the system.”

3. Halloween Vegan Night Market coming to SE Portland on Sunday

The Halloween Vegan Night Market is happening this weekend at The Redd in southeast Portland. The market will feature more than 65 local vegan restaurants, pop-ups, businesses, nonprofits and grassroots organizations. Some of the vendors attending include Anima Mission, Mystic Moon NW, Sasquatch Botanicals, Cozy City PDX, Animal Rights Collective and more.

The Vegan Night Market goes from 2 - 9 p.m. on Sunday and has a suggested donation of $5. Kids 12 and under can attend for free. The event is 18+ from 7 - 9 p.m.

