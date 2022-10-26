Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping ban

Emily Scarvie


(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland City Council to hear public testimony on Wheeler's proposed camping ban on Wednesday

Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced a five-pillar plan to ban unsanctioned camping and set up shelter options across Portland. At Wednesday’s city council meeting, commissioners will hear from 150 people who’ve signed up to testify on the proposed camping ban.

The main elements of Wheeler’s plan include increasing affordable housing construction; enhancing access for the homeless to paid non-standard work; connecting the homeless with mental health, addiction and recovery services; making a diversion program for people experiencing homelessness; and requesting help from county, metro, state and federal partners.

The city council meeting will take place at 2 p.m.

2. Semi-truck crash on I-5 causing delays near SW Terwilliger Boulevard

After a semi-truck crash Wednesday morning, two northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard are blocked. Officers responded to a semi-truck that lost control while traveling northbound on I-5 around 4:40 a.m. The semi struck a concrete barrier before going down an embankment. Police said the driver went to the hospital with minor injuries. No additional vehicles were damaged.

Police said drivers in the area should expect “significant delays,” as it could take “many hours” to recover the semi-truck. For the latest information on delays and closures, visit Trip Check’s website.

3. HERO Kids Registry aims to get Oregon kids the care they need in an emergency

HERO Kids Registry, a first-of-its-kind program in Oregon, is a no-cost system that allows families to record critical information about their child’s health before an emergency. First responders have to make quick decisions with limited information about a patient’s medical history. The program aims to fill that gap.

In Oregon, one in five children have a special care need, including physical, mental, emotional and developmental conditions, according to the National Survey of Children’s Health. Children can’t always share necessary health information and family members aren’t always there when an emergency happens.

The registry is completely voluntary and information is stored in a secure database. To learn more or sign up for the registry, click here.

