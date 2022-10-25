Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland police investigating stabbing in north Portland

Portland police are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Monday in north Portland. Officers and medical personnel were called to North Interstate Avenue and North Going Street just before midnight for a reported stabbing. Once at the scene, officials said they found a man suffering from a serious stabbing injury.

A spokesperson for PPB said the man’s “injuries were clearly critical in nature and I’d say they were life-threatening at the time.” The suspect reportedly left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

2. Pop-Up Magazine show coming to downtown Portland this week

Pop-Up Magazine is making a stop in downtown Portland this week. The multi-media show brings journalists and storytellers across mediums together to create live shows and experiences. The show will be in Portland on Wednesday as part of its latest tour, Pop-Up Magazine: Love Stories.

One of the stories featured is from Ben-Alex Dupris, an indigenous filmmaker and writer. His work focuses on pushing the boundaries of modernity and traditionalism, and changing perspectives of indigenous concepts without censorship.

Pop-Up Magazine: Love Stories will be held at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now .

3. Firearm injuries in Oregon increased by 90% from 2019 to 2020, report says

A new report from Oregon Health and Science University and Portland State University’s School of Public Health revealed that firearm injuries across the state increased by 90% from 2019 to 2020. The first-of-its-kind report was published Thursday and will be updated quarterly. The report showed that the highest per-capita rates of firearm injury visits to emergency rooms occurred in Douglas, Jefferson and Multnomah counties.

In 2020, 592 people in Oregon died from firearm injuries and 730 people survived gunshots and were treated in emergency and urgent care centers.

The authors of the report are now working to improve reporting among emergency departments that provide the data that researchers are using. This would mean including information like whether the firearm injury was the result of an unintended discharge, or whether it was an assault or attempted suicide.

