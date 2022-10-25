Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and more

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSsSE_0im8cOTe00
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland police investigating stabbing in north Portland

Portland police are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Monday in north Portland. Officers and medical personnel were called to North Interstate Avenue and North Going Street just before midnight for a reported stabbing. Once at the scene, officials said they found a man suffering from a serious stabbing injury.

A spokesperson for PPB said the man’s “injuries were clearly critical in nature and I’d say they were life-threatening at the time.” The suspect reportedly left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

2. Pop-Up Magazine show coming to downtown Portland this week

Pop-Up Magazine is making a stop in downtown Portland this week. The multi-media show brings journalists and storytellers across mediums together to create live shows and experiences. The show will be in Portland on Wednesday as part of its latest tour, Pop-Up Magazine: Love Stories.

One of the stories featured is from Ben-Alex Dupris, an indigenous filmmaker and writer. His work focuses on pushing the boundaries of modernity and traditionalism, and changing perspectives of indigenous concepts without censorship.

Pop-Up Magazine: Love Stories will be held at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now.

3. Firearm injuries in Oregon increased by 90% from 2019 to 2020, report says

A new report from Oregon Health and Science University and Portland State University’s School of Public Health revealed that firearm injuries across the state increased by 90% from 2019 to 2020. The first-of-its-kind report was published Thursday and will be updated quarterly. The report showed that the highest per-capita rates of firearm injury visits to emergency rooms occurred in Douglas, Jefferson and Multnomah counties.

In 2020, 592 people in Oregon died from firearm injuries and 730 people survived gunshots and were treated in emergency and urgent care centers.

The authors of the report are now working to improve reporting among emergency departments that provide the data that researchers are using. This would mean including information like whether the firearm injury was the result of an unintended discharge, or whether it was an assault or attempted suicide.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland Police Bureau# Crime# Events# Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall# OHSU

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1599 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekend

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, driver left scene.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, people

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Police, FBI investigating after email threats of violence sent to Portland businesses, residents.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping ban

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland City Council to hear public testimony on Wheeler's proposed camping ban on Wednesday.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and more

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WCSO deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at Kaiser Permanente.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shooting

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. MAX Red Line shut down between Gateway and PDX this weekend for construction.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Shooting near Jefferson High School leaves 2 students injured.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: The deadline to register to vote in Oregon's November election has arrived

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Tuesday is Oregon's deadline to register to vote in November elections.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early Monday

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early Monday.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit

(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Town hall evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and more

(David McNew/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police investigating early morning shooting in SE Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers, Thorns and more

(Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers, Thorns.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika and more top stories

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and more

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Public Schools joins 1,000 other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidance

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Masks still required in Oregon health care settings, despite updated CDC rules.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at large

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Woman accused of killing boyfriend in Portland 2 months ago remains at large.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Suspects arraigned after Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with Narcan

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over the weekend.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy