Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Shooting near Jefferson High School leaves 2 students injured

An apparent drive-by shooting near Jefferson High School left two students injured and others running for cover Tuesday afternoon shortly after classes had ended for the day. Portland Public Schools said the two students suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:59 p.m. after someone called saying they heard gunshots and yelling coming from the school. There were reports that two teens wearing face masks and driving a white Hyundai Elantra fled the scene. The car crashed nearby and the teens ran from it, according to police.

A dozen officers had responded by 5:30 p.m. and placed yellow evidence markers near North Emerson Street and Commercial Avenue. Police also surrounded the damaged vehicle about four blocks away. No arrests were reported.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, who served as a school resource officer at Jefferson High School early in his career, released a statement about the shooting Tuesday night.

“I spent many years as the school resource officer at Jefferson, and it has a special place in my heart. It’s very concerning when violence like this affects our kids. I’m just grateful there was no loss of life today. I know our investigators will continue to review any information, and I urge anyone who knows anything to come forward.”

PPB’s Focused Intervention Team and its Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the incident.

2. Multnomah County food trucks facing new rules next year for water management

Starting next year, Portland food trucks are being held to new rules when it comes to water management. Trucks must be connected to a sewage line or have their wastewater pumped on a regular basis starting in January.

The Oregon Health Authority implemented a new rule in 2019 that said food trucks and pods can no longer store wastewater, in an effort to cut down on spills. However, these changes can be expensive for food truck owners.

“It’s more money for us. That’s expensive. We don’t need that,” Shaymaa, who works at Abu Omar on Southwest 3rd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street, told KGW.

Food truck owners who don’t comply with the new rules by Jan. 1 could face fines or get shut down. Customers who see food trucks that aren’t in compliance are asked to contact the county’s Environmental Health Department.

3. Starbucks closing Pearl District location this week amid safety concerns

On Thursday, Starbucks is closing its Pearl District store, citing safety concerns. Employees at the store, located at Northwest 11th and Lovejoy, said it’s no longer safe to work there. It’s the third location to close in Portland within a few months. The baristas will be moved to other surrounding locations.

Josef Reiter, who owns Botanica Floral next to Starbucks, told KOIN that he’s concerned about what the closure will mean for his business.

“Everyone loves Starbucks. It’s a big draw and I’m a little worried about what’s going to happen business-wise,” he said. “The main issue is the homelessness. They need help. It’s affecting the whole Pearl District and all over the city. We’ve seen drug paraphernalia. I’ve had some guy shooting up right outside here.”

The Pearl District Neighborhood Association said they’re working to figure out ways to help businesses in the area.

More Portland News: