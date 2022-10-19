Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and more

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvRME_0if403qA00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Shooting near Jefferson High School leaves 2 students injured

An apparent drive-by shooting near Jefferson High School left two students injured and others running for cover Tuesday afternoon shortly after classes had ended for the day. Portland Public Schools said the two students suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:59 p.m. after someone called saying they heard gunshots and yelling coming from the school. There were reports that two teens wearing face masks and driving a white Hyundai Elantra fled the scene. The car crashed nearby and the teens ran from it, according to police.

A dozen officers had responded by 5:30 p.m. and placed yellow evidence markers near North Emerson Street and Commercial Avenue. Police also surrounded the damaged vehicle about four blocks away. No arrests were reported.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, who served as a school resource officer at Jefferson High School early in his career, released a statement about the shooting Tuesday night.

“I spent many years as the school resource officer at Jefferson, and it has a special place in my heart. It’s very concerning when violence like this affects our kids. I’m just grateful there was no loss of life today. I know our investigators will continue to review any information, and I urge anyone who knows anything to come forward.”

PPB’s Focused Intervention Team and its Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the incident.

2. Multnomah County food trucks facing new rules next year for water management

Starting next year, Portland food trucks are being held to new rules when it comes to water management. Trucks must be connected to a sewage line or have their wastewater pumped on a regular basis starting in January.

The Oregon Health Authority implemented a new rule in 2019 that said food trucks and pods can no longer store wastewater, in an effort to cut down on spills. However, these changes can be expensive for food truck owners.

“It’s more money for us. That’s expensive. We don’t need that,” Shaymaa, who works at Abu Omar on Southwest 3rd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street, told KGW.

Food truck owners who don’t comply with the new rules by Jan. 1 could face fines or get shut down. Customers who see food trucks that aren’t in compliance are asked to contact the county’s Environmental Health Department.

3. Starbucks closing Pearl District location this week amid safety concerns

On Thursday, Starbucks is closing its Pearl District store, citing safety concerns. Employees at the store, located at Northwest 11th and Lovejoy, said it’s no longer safe to work there. It’s the third location to close in Portland within a few months. The baristas will be moved to other surrounding locations.

Josef Reiter, who owns Botanica Floral next to Starbucks, told KOIN that he’s concerned about what the closure will mean for his business.

“Everyone loves Starbucks. It’s a big draw and I’m a little worried about what’s going to happen business-wise,” he said. “The main issue is the homelessness. They need help. It’s affecting the whole Pearl District and all over the city. We’ve seen drug paraphernalia. I’ve had some guy shooting up right outside here.”

The Pearl District Neighborhood Association said they’re working to figure out ways to help businesses in the area.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# Jefferson High School# Crime# Portland Police Bureau# Starbucks

Comments / 1

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1587 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter.

Read full story
15 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shooting

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. MAX Red Line shut down between Gateway and PDX this weekend for construction.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: The deadline to register to vote in Oregon's November election has arrived

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Tuesday is Oregon's deadline to register to vote in November elections.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early Monday

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early Monday.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit

(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Town hall evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and more

(David McNew/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police investigating early morning shooting in SE Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers, Thorns and more

(Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers, Thorns.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika and more top stories

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and more

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Public Schools joins 1,000 other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidance

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Masks still required in Oregon health care settings, despite updated CDC rules.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at large

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Woman accused of killing boyfriend in Portland 2 months ago remains at large.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Suspects arraigned after Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with Narcan

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over the weekend.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekend

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Residents in SE Portland's Richmond neighborhood warn of serial burglar.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Fire Marshall crew, Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success.

Read full story
14 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mother of Portland teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons

(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy