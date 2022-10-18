Tuesday in Portland: The deadline to register to vote in Oregon's November election has arrived

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Tuesday is Oregon's deadline to register to vote in November elections

The deadline to register to vote in Oregon’s November elections is Tuesday. Ballots will be mailed to voters starting Wednesday ahead of Nov. 8. Voters’ Pamphlets have already been sent out. The Secretary of State’s Office said roughly 92% of eligible voters in Oregon are registered to vote.

To vote, Oregonians can simply fill out their ballot at home, then drop it in the mailbox, no stamp needed. Ballots can be sent as late as Election Day.

To check if you’re registered to vote, visit oregonvotes.gov/myvote . If you’re not registered already, you can register to vote online until Tuesday night.

2. Wildfire smoke causes unhealthy air quality across Portland

Portlanders woke up to hazy skies on Tuesday morning and unhealthy air quality across the region due to the Nakia Creek Fire burning in southwest Washington. The Air Quality Index map from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality shows an unhealthy rating in north Portland and an “unhealthy for sensitive groups” rating in other parts of Portland and Vancouver.

The Nakia Creek Fire surged from 150 acres to more than 1,500 acres on Sunday. It was around 5% contained as of late Monday night. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations in several areas. Residents can search for their address to see if they’re in an evacuation zone. People can also sign up for emergency alerts .

3. Portland Fire & Rescue shuts down downtown fire engine amid staffing shortages

Due to staffing shortages, Portland Fire & Rescue shut down the fire engine assigned to Fire Station 4 over the weekend. The engine responds to fires in the southern end of downtown Portland, which includes Portland State University. According to Lt. Mariya Fuge, Fire Station 4 wasn’t the only fire house impacted by the staffing shortage. Fire Station 25 was reassigned to cover another part of Portland as well.

“I don’t know how many people would like to know there’s no water available for their students had something happened at PSU,” Lt. Fuge said. “We’re running the risk that something big is going to happen and we don’t have those resources we’ve always relied on and until Saturday we’ve always had.”

Lt. Fuge said as of Saturday, the fire bureau had 159 firefighters, down 10 from the standard 169 firefighters. The Portland Firefighters’ Association said budget cuts, hiring freezes, training disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things, all contributed to the staffing shortages.

