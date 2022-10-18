Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: The deadline to register to vote in Oregon's November election has arrived

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwEyE_0idpXnip00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Tuesday is Oregon's deadline to register to vote in November elections

The deadline to register to vote in Oregon’s November elections is Tuesday. Ballots will be mailed to voters starting Wednesday ahead of Nov. 8. Voters’ Pamphlets have already been sent out. The Secretary of State’s Office said roughly 92% of eligible voters in Oregon are registered to vote.

To vote, Oregonians can simply fill out their ballot at home, then drop it in the mailbox, no stamp needed. Ballots can be sent as late as Election Day.

To check if you’re registered to vote, visit oregonvotes.gov/myvote. If you’re not registered already, you can register to vote online until Tuesday night.

2. Wildfire smoke causes unhealthy air quality across Portland

Portlanders woke up to hazy skies on Tuesday morning and unhealthy air quality across the region due to the Nakia Creek Fire burning in southwest Washington. The Air Quality Index map from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality shows an unhealthy rating in north Portland and an “unhealthy for sensitive groups” rating in other parts of Portland and Vancouver.

The Nakia Creek Fire surged from 150 acres to more than 1,500 acres on Sunday. It was around 5% contained as of late Monday night. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations in several areas. Residents can search for their address to see if they’re in an evacuation zone. People can also sign up for emergency alerts.

3. Portland Fire & Rescue shuts down downtown fire engine amid staffing shortages

Due to staffing shortages, Portland Fire & Rescue shut down the fire engine assigned to Fire Station 4 over the weekend. The engine responds to fires in the southern end of downtown Portland, which includes Portland State University. According to Lt. Mariya Fuge, Fire Station 4 wasn’t the only fire house impacted by the staffing shortage. Fire Station 25 was reassigned to cover another part of Portland as well.

“I don’t know how many people would like to know there’s no water available for their students had something happened at PSU,” Lt. Fuge said. “We’re running the risk that something big is going to happen and we don’t have those resources we’ve always relied on and until Saturday we’ve always had.”

Lt. Fuge said as of Saturday, the fire bureau had 159 firefighters, down 10 from the standard 169 firefighters. The Portland Firefighters’ Association said budget cuts, hiring freezes, training disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things, all contributed to the staffing shortages.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# Politics# Elections# Wildfires# Weather

Comments / 1

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1587 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter.

Read full story
15 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shooting

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. MAX Red Line shut down between Gateway and PDX this weekend for construction.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Shooting near Jefferson High School leaves 2 students injured.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early Monday

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early Monday.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit

(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Town hall evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and more

(David McNew/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police investigating early morning shooting in SE Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers, Thorns and more

(Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers, Thorns.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika and more top stories

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and more

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Public Schools joins 1,000 other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidance

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Masks still required in Oregon health care settings, despite updated CDC rules.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at large

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Woman accused of killing boyfriend in Portland 2 months ago remains at large.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Suspects arraigned after Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with Narcan

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over the weekend.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekend

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Residents in SE Portland's Richmond neighborhood warn of serial burglar.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Fire Marshall crew, Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success.

Read full story
14 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mother of Portland teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons

(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy