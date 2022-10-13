Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Town hall evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests

On Wednesday night, a panel evaluating the actions of the Portland Police Bureau during the 2020 protests heard personal stories at a virtual town hall. The panel is looking at how the bureau trained its officers for crowd management and how it determined whether to declare unlawful assemblies or riots. The review comes after the Department of Justice found that PPB is moving further out of compliance with a 2014 settlement agreement, due to their use of force during the protests.

The panel is encouraging people to share their experiences, but understands that some may prefer not to.

“We understand people may loathe to share info with us in this very public way, particularly because the events were traumatic,” independent monitor Nick Mitchell told KOIN. “We were vulnerable and we were brutalized by the police with what accountability? Now we’re being asked to be vulnerable again, but what will come?”

People can share their experiences at portlandreview@independentmonitor.com.

2. Portland women busted with fentanyl after separate Amtrak rides to Portland

Investigators said two Portland women were busted with fentanyl shortly after taking separate train rides to Portland on Amtrak. The Drug Enforcement Agency was made aware by another investigating agency on Oct. 7 that Daniela Zanetta was allegedly selling counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Officials believed Zanetta and another woman would obtain the drugs in Arizona and California before transporting them back to Oregon for distribution.

Investigators monitored Zanetta and her roommate’s locations using their cell phones. On Oct. 7, investigators noticed that the roommate’s location matched that of the Amtrak route from southern Oregon to Portland. The DEA responded to the Portland Union Station parking lot and saw the roommate get into an SUV. A DEA Task Force Officer then initiated a traffic stop and a Washington County K-9 detected what was later confirmed to be fentanyl powder. Both Zanetta and the roommate’s driver’s licenses were recovered.

During that time, Zanetta’s geo-location was reportedly following Amtrak’s route near Vancouver, Washington, and heading south toward Portland. Investigator’s returned to her apartment where they saw Zanetta circling the block in an SUV. They initiated a traffic stop, where she allegedly falsely identified herself as Amanda. Once she and the driver, Zanetta’s mother, exited the vehicle, two black purses were discovered in the passenger side footwell. Inside Zanetta’s purse, they found a black plastic bag containing more than a dozen individual lumps of compressed powder and loose pills resembling counterfeit Xanax.

Officials said they seized 318 gross grams of drugs containing fentanyl from the purse and Zanetta was arrested.

3. Portland breaks record for number of 80-degree days in October

The Portland International Airport reported its seventh day of 80-degree or higher temperatures this month on Sunday, breaking the previous record of six total 80-degree days in October. In addition, Oregon has set new daily record-high temperatures, with 87 degrees on Oct. 8 and 85 degrees on Oct. 9.

Portland is expected to hit several more records, with high temperatures forecasted over the weekend. Weather models are predicting that the rainy season will begin around the final week of October.

More Portland News: