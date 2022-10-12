Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and more

(David McNew/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Police investigating early morning shooting in SE Portland

After discovering evidence of a shooting early Wednesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau is investigating in southeast Portland. Officers responded to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 99th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. They did not immediately find any victims or suspects at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889, and reference case number 22-273912.

2. Portland Film Festival returns for 10th anniversary with in-person, online screenings

The 10th annual Portland Film Festival kicked off Tuesday with an opening night reception, black carpet and more. The festival celebrates independent films and filmmakers, and this year’s event features more than 400 films. There will also be appearances by directors, producers and other guests.

This year, the festival is being held at Lloyd Center Mall, in the east wing. The in-person festival runs from Oct. 11-23. The virtual event is happening from Oct. 11-Nov. 27.

3. OHSU reports increase in falls among older adults

Oregon Health & Science University is seeing an increase in ground-level falls among older adults. It’s one of the biggest causes of traumatic injuries treated at the hospital, and can be life-threatening or deadly. However, experts say many of these falls are preventable.

In 2021, ground-level falls made up around 19% of all patients treated for trauma at OHSU. The falls are often a result of new medication or a combination of medications that has gone wrong.

OHSU Geriatrician Dr. Katie Drago told KGW that it’s important for people to be mindful of their medications, as medications combined in unexpected ways can lead to dizziness and falls. It’s also important to get exercise to improve strength and balance. Drago added that reducing clutter around the house and in hallways can also help.

More Portland News: