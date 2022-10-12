Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and more

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzuyX_0iW4OiwA00
(David McNew/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Police investigating early morning shooting in SE Portland

After discovering evidence of a shooting early Wednesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau is investigating in southeast Portland. Officers responded to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 99th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. They did not immediately find any victims or suspects at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889, and reference case number 22-273912.

2. Portland Film Festival returns for 10th anniversary with in-person, online screenings

The 10th annual Portland Film Festival kicked off Tuesday with an opening night reception, black carpet and more. The festival celebrates independent films and filmmakers, and this year’s event features more than 400 films. There will also be appearances by directors, producers and other guests.

This year, the festival is being held at Lloyd Center Mall, in the east wing. The in-person festival runs from Oct. 11-23. The virtual event is happening from Oct. 11-Nov. 27.

3. OHSU reports increase in falls among older adults

Oregon Health & Science University is seeing an increase in ground-level falls among older adults. It’s one of the biggest causes of traumatic injuries treated at the hospital, and can be life-threatening or deadly. However, experts say many of these falls are preventable.

In 2021, ground-level falls made up around 19% of all patients treated for trauma at OHSU. The falls are often a result of new medication or a combination of medications that has gone wrong.

OHSU Geriatrician Dr. Katie Drago told KGW that it’s important for people to be mindful of their medications, as medications combined in unexpected ways can lead to dizziness and falls. It’s also important to get exercise to improve strength and balance. Drago added that reducing clutter around the house and in hallways can also help.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# Film# Crime# Shooting# OHSU

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1563 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit

(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.

Read full story
22 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Town hall evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers, Thorns and more

(Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers, Thorns.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika and more top stories

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and more

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Public Schools joins 1,000 other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidance

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Masks still required in Oregon health care settings, despite updated CDC rules.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at large

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Woman accused of killing boyfriend in Portland 2 months ago remains at large.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Suspects arraigned after Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with Narcan

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over the weekend.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekend

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Residents in SE Portland's Richmond neighborhood warn of serial burglar.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Fire Marshall crew, Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success.

Read full story
14 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mother of Portland teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons

(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and more

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl, authorities announce major bust.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and more

(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Hospital to start releasing 'aid and assist' patients.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff roster

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration Day

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Here's how to register to vote, update voter registration in Oregon.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and more

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over changes to Tillamook Street, 7th Avenue intersection.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy