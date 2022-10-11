Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers, Thorns and more

Emily Scarvie

(Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers, Thorns

Merritt Paulson announced Tuesday that he is stepping down as CEO of the Portland Timbers and Thorns effective immediately, following public pressure from fans, sponsors and the Portland soccer community. In a statement released Tuesday morning, Paulson apologized to players, the organization and the community, writing that “our organizations failures and mistakes were ultimately my responsibility.”

“As you know, I removed myself from Thorns decision-making,” Paulson said in the statement. “Yet, in order for the organization to move forward and unite, I feel that another step is necessary. Effective immediately, I am removing myself as CEO of the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers, and announcing a global search for a CEO of the organization.”

He’ll maintain his ownership stake of the organization, but will no longer be involved in day-to-day operations. General counsel Heather Davis will be interim president and CEO of both teams.

2. Reynolds High School parents, student react to school's response to shooting scare

A shooting near Reynolds High School in Columbia Park on Monday caused chaos for students and parents. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, by the time officers arrived, all those involved had left the scene, but evidence was discovered that confirmed a shooting had taken place. No injuries were reported.

Columbia Park runs parallel to the high school, and parents said many students spend time in the area during lunch. The Reynolds School District said the school wasn’t placed under a lockdown because deputies said the area was safe immediately following the shooting.

Angelica Leon, a senior at the school, said she and her friends were outside when the shots started. She said someone in Columbia Park was shooting at a car, and everyone outside started running toward the school. Once inside, a teacher helped them call the office, but it took a while for a response. Leon said it took 5-7 minutes to get ahold of someone, and when they went to the office, the school wasn’t locked down.

“Being that we’ve had so many threats and an actual shooting in 2014 when one of the students was actually killed in the locker room, we expected more from the staff,” Perla Leon, Angelica’s mother, said.

A school district spokesperson said they were following guidance from the MCSO about whether to place the high school under a lockdown.

3. Officials considering major changes to Powell Boulevard after cyclist killed

After a cyclist was hit and killed by a semi-truck last week on Powell Boulevard, the director of the Oregon Department of Transportation said it’s time to make changes to ensure the safety of all users of the road. Kris Strickler, the ODOT director, has instructed his team to evaluate all options to quickly transform the stretch into a safer roadway.

ODOT has installed flashing crosswalks, lowered speed limits and widened bike lanes in recent years, but with several parks, schools and restaurants now surrounding the state highway, officials said no change is off the table to keep people safe.

There will be a community forum on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cleveland High School with representatives from the ODOT, the Portland Bureau of Transportation, Portland Public Schools and TriMet.

