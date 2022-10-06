Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidance

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Masks still required in Oregon health care settings, despite updated CDC rules

Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changing its rules last month to no longer require masking in health care settings with low COVID-19 transmission rates, Oregon health officials are going a different route. The Oregon Health Authority is still requiring masks in health care facilities until at least the spring.

According to studies from the Oregon Health and Science University, COVID-19 cases will rise this fall, and the flu season is expected to be comparable to pre-pandemic years. Health officials also cited hospitals across the state being at or near capacity, along with many that are short-staffed.

The state lifted its mask mandate in March in all other settings aside from health care facilities. Providers who don’t require masking could face a $500 fine each day if they violate the rule, and put their licensing in jeopardy.

2. Local nonprofit providing aid, scholarships to Venezuelans

Venezuela’s Voice in Oregon, a Portland-based nonprofit founded by a local group of Venezuelans, has been providing medical supplies and food to people in the country for the past seven years. Co-founder Giselle Rincon moved to the Portland area from Venezuela with her husband and children in 2001. Rincon works as a high school teacher, but when she’s not doing that, her and other volunteers are fundraising for food, medical supplies and educational scholarships for people back home.

“We began collecting all kinds of food,” Rincon told KGW. “Perishable foods, we decide to offer support to some elderly centers, nursing homes, then we decide that patients in the hospitals need support as well.”

The nonprofit has sent over 14,000 pounds of food and medical supplies to 50 organizations in Venezuela over the last seven years. They also help with scholarships for young people in Venezuela and in Oregon. The scholarships range from $500 to $5,000.

Anyone that wants to donate can visit Venezuela’s Voice in Oregon’s website.

3. Portland drag performers bring Drunk Herstory to the Alberta Rose Theatre

Some of Portland’s best drag performers are bringing Drunk Herstory to the Alberta Rose Theatre on Thursday. The event is sponsored by Patron Tequila, which helps the performers get intoxicated before heading on stage. The show will educate its audience on often-erased queer history.

Drag performer Shandi Evans, who has been part of Portland’s drag scene for about five years, is the show producer and will co-host alongside director Dahlia Hearts. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online for $25, or $30 at the door.

