Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at large

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Woman accused of killing boyfriend in Portland 2 months ago remains at large

Nearly two months after an arrest warrant was issued, a former girlfriend of a man shot to death in Portland remains at large. Janae Tanell Kelley, 42, is wanted for allegedly killing Aaron Follstad-Martin on July 15 near Southeast 124th and Powell. She was arrested with Follstad-Martin in February on gun charges. Officials said it’s not known where she currently is.

The case remains open, and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

2. Jury awards woman $40K after being injured by Portland police during 2020 protests

After a woman sued the city over police use of force at a 2020 protest against police brutality, a jury awarded $40,000 to the woman on Tuesday, agreeing that officers used unreasonable force against her. Erin Wenzel claimed that on Aug. 14, 2020, an officer “ran at her and violently slammed into her with a night-stick” while she was leaving the area as police had instructed. After she stood up, another officer pushed her.

During the trial, jurors heard from medical experts who confirmed her arm was broken in the incident and that she has PTSD. This was the first civil trial from the 2020 racial justice protests to reach a jury. There are more than 50 similar lawsuits pending against the city.

3. Data shows more people moving out of Portland than moving in

New data from the Portland Business Journal found that between 2020 and 2021, the population of the Portland metro area went up by just 0.1%, much lower than previous years. The data shows that most people who left Multnomah County between 2019 and 2020 went to Clackamas County, then to Washington County. Many high-earning residents moved to Deschutes County. A number of people also left for California, Arizona and Texas.

Despite this, not everyone in Portland wants to move. Katie Spurlock, a real estate agent with 20 years of experience, told KGW she thinks the exodus is due to families reevaluating their priorities and space during the pandemic, high taxes, trash and crime in the city.

“I was so proud of Portland,” Spurlock said. “It’s like the sleepy town we grew up in all of the sudden is bustling and it’s really made a name for itself. And yeah, it’s a little embarrassing as it is right now, but is has to come back. It just has to.”

