Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at large

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24s05b_0iNA1gvq00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Woman accused of killing boyfriend in Portland 2 months ago remains at large

Nearly two months after an arrest warrant was issued, a former girlfriend of a man shot to death in Portland remains at large. Janae Tanell Kelley, 42, is wanted for allegedly killing Aaron Follstad-Martin on July 15 near Southeast 124th and Powell. She was arrested with Follstad-Martin in February on gun charges. Officials said it’s not known where she currently is.

The case remains open, and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

2. Jury awards woman $40K after being injured by Portland police during 2020 protests

After a woman sued the city over police use of force at a 2020 protest against police brutality, a jury awarded $40,000 to the woman on Tuesday, agreeing that officers used unreasonable force against her. Erin Wenzel claimed that on Aug. 14, 2020, an officer “ran at her and violently slammed into her with a night-stick” while she was leaving the area as police had instructed. After she stood up, another officer pushed her.

During the trial, jurors heard from medical experts who confirmed her arm was broken in the incident and that she has PTSD. This was the first civil trial from the 2020 racial justice protests to reach a jury. There are more than 50 similar lawsuits pending against the city.

3. Data shows more people moving out of Portland than moving in

New data from the Portland Business Journal found that between 2020 and 2021, the population of the Portland metro area went up by just 0.1%, much lower than previous years. The data shows that most people who left Multnomah County between 2019 and 2020 went to Clackamas County, then to Washington County. Many high-earning residents moved to Deschutes County. A number of people also left for California, Arizona and Texas.

Despite this, not everyone in Portland wants to move. Katie Spurlock, a real estate agent with 20 years of experience, told KGW she thinks the exodus is due to families reevaluating their priorities and space during the pandemic, high taxes, trash and crime in the city.

“I was so proud of Portland,” Spurlock said. “It’s like the sleepy town we grew up in all of the sudden is bustling and it’s really made a name for itself. And yeah, it’s a little embarrassing as it is right now, but is has to come back. It just has to.”

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crime# Homicide# Protests# 2020# Real Estate

Comments / 3

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1545 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and more

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Public Schools joins 1,000 other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidance

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Masks still required in Oregon health care settings, despite updated CDC rules.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Suspects arraigned after Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with Narcan

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over the weekend.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekend

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Residents in SE Portland's Richmond neighborhood warn of serial burglar.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Fire Marshall crew, Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success.

Read full story
14 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mother of Portland teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons

(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and more

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl, authorities announce major bust.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and more

(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Hospital to start releasing 'aid and assist' patients.

Read full story
7 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff roster

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration Day

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Here's how to register to vote, update voter registration in Oregon.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and more

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over changes to Tillamook Street, 7th Avenue intersection.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.

Read full story
71 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland International Airport installing new hand-crafted wooden roof.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multiple people in SE Portland targeted by man smashing windshields as they're driving.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homeless

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WeShine opens new tiny-home village to provide low-barrier housing for homeless people.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is back

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Air quality expected to improve after wildfires cause hazy skies over the weekend.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy