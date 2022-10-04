Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top stories

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMpf9_0iLjzKFs00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Suspects arraigned after Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over weekend

After Portland saw four separate homicides in 24 hours over the weekend, three people facing charges for the crimes made their first court appearance on Monday. The search for a suspect in a fourth homicide continues. The suspects arraigned on Monday are Stephen Matthew Toelle, 31; Dorian Cannon, 50; and Kalil C. Ford, 20. All three entered not guilty pleas.

It all started on Friday when police say Toelle shot and killed a person on Southeast 148th Street, between Southeast Stark and East Burnside. Roughly nine hours later, police say a person was stabbed to death in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. Cannon was found a few blocks away and arrested. According to court documents, he was seen on video stabbing Anthony Hartley in the neck.

A second person was stabbed to death on Northwest Broadway and Couch. Ford was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. The fourth homicide occurred on Saturday morning at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 162nd. One person was shot and killed, but the suspect remains at large.

There have been 72 homicides in Portland so far in 2022. Anyone with information on the Saturday shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-263796.

2. Restoration of Portland's Thompson Elk Statue expected to cost $2 million

On Monday, the Portland Parks Foundation announced that restoration of the Thompson Elk Statue and fountain is estimated to cost $2 million. The cost includes restoration, a new pump, reinstallation and street improvements in the area. The street upgrades with allow a viewing area for the statue and wheelchair accessibility in two areas.

PPF is still working to determine what costs will be covered by insurance and what the city will contribute. Contributions can also be made toward the restoration costs at PPF’s website.

3. Portland 3-legged French bulldog spreads joy through social media

Social media users may have seen the “Pardon Thy French” account, whose star is a 3-legged French bulldog named Bethanee Hamilton from Portland. Owner Lindsay Van Bramer said one of Beth’s legs was amputated because of cancer, but it hasn’t slowed the 9-year-old pup down.

The account has over 200,000 followers, but Van Bramer said she wanted to do more than just spread "virtual serotonin." So now, they’re spreading the joy through a plushie.

“The plushie came out great. You can take the hat off and wear it, if you want,” Van Bramer told KOIN. “It’s just silly. We look forward to doing more in the future because it’s gone so well.”

The $36 plushies were made by Makeship. All proceeds go to Joy Rx, part of the Children’s Cancer Association.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# Crime# Portland Police Bureau# Portland Parks Foundation# Animals

Comments / 1

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1546 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and more

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Public Schools joins 1,000 other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidance

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Masks still required in Oregon health care settings, despite updated CDC rules.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at large

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Woman accused of killing boyfriend in Portland 2 months ago remains at large.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with Narcan

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over the weekend.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekend

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Residents in SE Portland's Richmond neighborhood warn of serial burglar.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Fire Marshall crew, Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success.

Read full story
14 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mother of Portland teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons

(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and more

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl, authorities announce major bust.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and more

(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Hospital to start releasing 'aid and assist' patients.

Read full story
7 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff roster

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration Day

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Here's how to register to vote, update voter registration in Oregon.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and more

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over changes to Tillamook Street, 7th Avenue intersection.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.

Read full story
71 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland International Airport installing new hand-crafted wooden roof.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multiple people in SE Portland targeted by man smashing windshields as they're driving.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homeless

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WeShine opens new tiny-home village to provide low-barrier housing for homeless people.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is back

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Air quality expected to improve after wildfires cause hazy skies over the weekend.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy