Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top stories

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Suspects arraigned after Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over weekend

After Portland saw four separate homicides in 24 hours over the weekend, three people facing charges for the crimes made their first court appearance on Monday. The search for a suspect in a fourth homicide continues. The suspects arraigned on Monday are Stephen Matthew Toelle, 31; Dorian Cannon, 50; and Kalil C. Ford, 20. All three entered not guilty pleas.

It all started on Friday when police say Toelle shot and killed a person on Southeast 148th Street, between Southeast Stark and East Burnside. Roughly nine hours later, police say a person was stabbed to death in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. Cannon was found a few blocks away and arrested. According to court documents, he was seen on video stabbing Anthony Hartley in the neck.

A second person was stabbed to death on Northwest Broadway and Couch. Ford was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. The fourth homicide occurred on Saturday morning at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 162nd. One person was shot and killed, but the suspect remains at large.

There have been 72 homicides in Portland so far in 2022. Anyone with information on the Saturday shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-263796.

2. Restoration of Portland's Thompson Elk Statue expected to cost $2 million

On Monday, the Portland Parks Foundation announced that restoration of the Thompson Elk Statue and fountain is estimated to cost $2 million. The cost includes restoration, a new pump, reinstallation and street improvements in the area. The street upgrades with allow a viewing area for the statue and wheelchair accessibility in two areas.

PPF is still working to determine what costs will be covered by insurance and what the city will contribute. Contributions can also be made toward the restoration costs at PPF’s website.

3. Portland 3-legged French bulldog spreads joy through social media

Social media users may have seen the “ Pardon Thy French ” account, whose star is a 3-legged French bulldog named Bethanee Hamilton from Portland. Owner Lindsay Van Bramer said one of Beth’s legs was amputated because of cancer, but it hasn’t slowed the 9-year-old pup down.

The account has over 200,000 followers, but Van Bramer said she wanted to do more than just spread "virtual serotonin." So now, they’re spreading the joy through a plushie.

“The plushie came out great. You can take the hat off and wear it, if you want,” Van Bramer told KOIN . “It’s just silly. We look forward to doing more in the future because it’s gone so well.”

The $36 plushies were made by Makeship . All proceeds go to Joy Rx, part of the Children’s Cancer Association.

