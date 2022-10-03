Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with Narcan

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over the weekend

Two men died in separate early morning shootings on Friday and Saturday in the Hazelwood and Wilkes neighborhoods. The shootings occurred roughly 24 hours apart, and two separate fatal stabbings occurred during the same period in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, for a total of four homicides.

Mayor Ted Wheeler issued a statement on Saturday expressing his condolences to the families of the victims and thanking police for arresting three suspects so far - one for each of the stabbings and one of the shootings.

The second shooting occurred on Saturday near the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue. Police found a shooting victim near the scene and paramedics concluded he was dead. The suspect or suspects had already left the scene and no arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-263796.

2. Nonprofit providing Oregon schools with access to Narcan

The opioid crisis impacts so many different people and schools are increasingly gaining access to Narcan, which can save someone’s life during an overdose. Direct Relief, a 501C3 nonprofit, provides Narcan to schools.

A representative said they’re provided 104 doses of Narcan to five local school districts: Hillsboro, West Linn-Wilsonville, Multnomah Education Service District, Beaverton and Sherwood. There are four more applications pending.

Every school at every grade level has access to Narcan in Sherwood and West Linn-Wilsonville. In Beaverton, Hillsboro and MESD, middle and high schools carry it. All schools in the Portland Public Schools district also carry Narcan.

“I want to protect our youth, especially with fentanyl being basically laced in any counterfeit pill that is, you know, being passed off as oxycontin or Xanax or Adderall, or anything that they are thinking is a prescription pill, but it’s actually counterfeit,” Kelly Sloop, a licensed pharmacist and school board member in West Linn-Wilsonville, said. “So I said I will be the authorizing prescriber for any school that wants to have market ease. This is exciting.”

3. Portland's FashioNXT Week is back in person this year

After two years of virtual shows, Portland’s FashioNXT Week is back to showcase independent fashion designers. The event will take place at the Union Bank Tower and will present 16 designers. Half of the designers are from Portland and the rest are from other parts of the U.S.

The event brings in people from across the fashion industry and serves as a networking opportunity for young designers. The designers receive expert mentorship leading up to the show, and the winner receives a prize that includes financial support for the coming year to help purchase fabric, materials and more.

FashioNXT Week takes places on Oct. 6-8. Tickets are available for purchase online.

