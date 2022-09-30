Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekend

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Residents in SE Portland's Richmond neighborhood warn of serial burglar

Neighbors in southeast Portland’s Richmond neighborhood say they’ve been dealing with a serial burglar since June. The man has been caught on camera several times, reportedly breaking into or attempting to break into their homes or cars. Neighbors have given surveillance images of the suspect to each other and police.

One victim, named Akila, lives on Southeast Franklin Court off Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. She told KGW that the burglar broke into her home will she was sleeping on Sept. 17. He allegedly stole several purses, a backpack and a house robe. Akila said in some cases, including her own, the man got in through an open door. She said she wants to warn others not to take their safety for granted.

“He’s an opportunist,” Akila said. “I want folks to be more vigilant. Don’t leave anything unlocked, don’t leave your keys hidden under the mat.”

2. Portland Marathon expected to cause traffic disruptions on Sunday

The 50th annual Portland marathon returns this weekend and drivers can expect traffic delays across the city. The marathon starts at 7:10 a.m. on Sunday and will impact traffic throughout the day.

Multnomah County said the race will shut down multiple lanes of vehicle and pedestrian traffic on several of the city’s bridges, including the Broadway Bridge, Burnside Bridge, Morrison Bridge and Sellwood Bridge.

This year’s route is different than years past, adding more neighborhoods in celebration of the marathon’s golden jubilee.

3. Dogtoberfest returns to Lucky Lab Brew Pub this weekend

Portland’s biggest pet-friendly Oktoberfest is back this weekend. Dogtoberfest, hosted at Lucky Lab Brew Pub, supports the DoveLewis Blood Bank. The nonprofit collects enough blood donations from dogs and cats every year for 700+ transfusions at their hospital and other clinics.

Those who attend the event on Saturday will have the opportunity to create art with their pup, enter their pet in the costume contest and more. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

