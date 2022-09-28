Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327Ayj_0iDnQQcp00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success

In February 2021, the city of Portland partnered with local nonprofit Trash for Peace to launch a pilot program to assist people experiencing homelessness. The program, called Ground Score Association, pays people to pick up trash around Portland for $20 an hour and has proven to be successful over the last year.

“I didn’t want to have to go beg people for help or ask people for help,” Angela McGuire told KGW. “So it was really hard for me at that point I was hitting rock bottom.”

McGuire said she meets with her crew about twice a week, usually cleaning up around homeless camps. She’s been at Ground Score Association for about a year and has been able to move up the ranks and become a coordinator.

Since its launch, Portland has spent roughly $445,000 on the program. It’s run by the city’s Homeless and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program. Staff have requested that the city council approve funds to keep the program running.

2. Judge rules Newberg School Board's ban on 'political symbols' in classrooms is unconstitutional

The ACLU of Oregon reported Tuesday that a Yamhill County Circuit Court judge ruled that the Newberg School Board’s ban on “political symbols,” including Black Lives Matter and Pride flags, is unconstitutional. The announcement of the final ruling is expected sometime this week.

In response, the Newberg School Board met with their attorney during Tuesday’s meeting to discuss next steps. The meeting ran long, and parents on both sides of the issue either testified in person or wrote a public comment about the court’s ruling.

Kristen Stoller, whose kids have been in Newberg Public Schools for the last decade, told KOIN, “My same message has been to keep your political agendas out of the school board. We’re hemorrhaging families, hemorrhaging students and hemorrhaging staff because of these ignorant political moves they’re making that just drain our budget and push people away from our community.”

The board didn’t lay out their next steps, but some expressed their disappointment with the court’s ruling at Tuesday's meeting.

3. Statewide average gas price increases by 35 cents per gallon over last week

After weeks of decreasing gas prices across the state, costs are going up again in Oregon. According to AAA, the statewide average has increased by 35 cents per gallon over the last week. The average cost of gas is now $5.01 per gallon. It’s the first time the state has surpassed $5 since August.

Marie Dodds, with AAA Oregon, said gas prices on the west coast are generally higher than the rest of the country due to supply. When there’s a glitch in supply or distribution, gas prices can increase. Dodds added that several factors suggest prices will come back down by late fall or winter, but it’s unclear by how much.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# Homelessness# Society# Gas prices# Newberg School Board

Comments / 14

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1534 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekend

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Residents in SE Portland's Richmond neighborhood warn of serial burglar.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Fire Marshall crew, Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mother of Portland teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer.

Read full story
12 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons

(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and more

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl, authorities announce major bust.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and more

(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Hospital to start releasing 'aid and assist' patients.

Read full story
7 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff roster

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration Day

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Here's how to register to vote, update voter registration in Oregon.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and more

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over changes to Tillamook Street, 7th Avenue intersection.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.

Read full story
71 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland International Airport installing new hand-crafted wooden roof.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multiple people in SE Portland targeted by man smashing windshields as they're driving.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homeless

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WeShine opens new tiny-home village to provide low-barrier housing for homeless people.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is back

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Air quality expected to improve after wildfires cause hazy skies over the weekend.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Power shutoffs happening across Oregon amid extreme fire conditions, high winds.

Read full story
7 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Red Flag Warning issued for this weekend amid critical fire weather.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Deaths, injuries from street racing continue one year after Portland's emergency ordinance.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. NE Portland businesses experiencing burglaries, vandalism.

Read full story
11 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fall

(Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. McDaniel High School among first in country to offer AP African American Studies course.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy