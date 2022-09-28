Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons

Emily Scarvie

(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies

Hollywood Beverage off Northeast Sandy Boulevard says it’s been the victim of multiple robberies this year, and the liquor store isn’t alone. According to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, shoplifting claims are up more than 450% since 2018. Burglaries are up more than 500%. So far this year, at least four armed robberies have been reported. Three of them occurred at Hollywood Beverage.

Local liquor store owners say they’re seeing more people brazenly steal multiple bottles of alcohol at a time. Store owners can call 911 if a crime is in progress, but otherwise need to call a non-emergency line. The increase in robberies isn’t exclusively impacting liquor stores, but small businesses across the city.

2. Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons

After spending five years behind bars, Brandon Morlock couldn’t get a job. Despite working in factories and woodworking shops to gain skills he could use once he got out, he says no one would even respond to him. Instead, Morlock decided to open a makerspace called Past Lives, offering a wood and metal shop, classes and workspaces for people who might otherwise be turned away.

A little less than a year later, Morlock now has the support of Glenn Dahl, the co-founder of Dave’s Killer Bread. Dahl famously built a small family bakery in Portland with his brother Dave, who was a former convict that turned to the bread business. The brothers provided jobs to people with criminal records. It’s a similar mission to Morlock’s, which explains why Dahl chose to invest in the makerspace.

Past Lives now has a large new warehouse and even more utility for people interested in learning a craft or trade, particularly those who have been incarcerated or are looking to turn their lives around.

3. New OHSU report reveals shortfalls in state's addiction recovery system

A report released by Oregon Health and Science University last week shows major shortfalls in the state’s addiction recovery system. The report revealed that the state needs 4,900 addiction counselors, but only has 2,800. The state should also have 470 residential treatment facilities, but only has 187.

OHSU researchers who worked on the report say they put together a plan to address gaps in addiction recovery, but the legislature has not implemented it. They say funding from Measure 110 should help.

More Portland News:

