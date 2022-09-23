Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and more

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl, authorities announce major bust

Earlier this week, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit seized 92,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop, as well as three pounds of cocaine laced with fentanyl. The bust was significant, but health care providers say these drugs are already spread across the Portland metro area.

In 2021, nearly a third of Oregon’s counties saw more people die of a fentanyl overdose than from any other kind of overdose, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Authorities seized 1.3 million pills laced with fentanyl last year, a more than 1000% increase from 2019.

“The good news is we have a lot of tools right now,” pharmacist Anthony Tran told KGW. “There could be more. I’m sure people are working on that, but we work with what we have.”

Tran is referring to naloxone, also known as Narcan. The nasal spray can bring people back from a fentanyl overdose. Learn more about naloxone and where to get it in Oregon here.

2. Portland green lights controversial ShotSpotter technology to combat gun violence

The Focused Intervention Team’s Community Oversight Group recommended that Portland adopt ShotSpotter in July, and Mayor Ted Wheeler has decided to move forward with the controversial technology. The report from FITCOG called the technology “a focused deterrence tool as part of the overarching gun violence response strategy.”

SpotShooter claims it can detect and locate gunshots in real time across the city using a series of small microphones placed throughout a neighborhood. The information can then be given to police. However, the technology is controversial, with several studies calling its reliability into question.

A study from the MacArthur Justice Center found that “more than 90% of ShotSpotter alerts lead police to find no evidence to corroborate gunfire when police arrive at the location ShotSpotter sent them.”

Portland’s implementation of the technology is just the latest in a string of initiatives aimed at targeting increased gun violence. As of Wednesday, there were 958 shootings this year and 290 people injured by gunfire. There have been 66 homicides, 57 of them involving a firearm.

3. Shake Shack hiring for upcoming downtown Portland restaurant

Shake Shack’s upcoming downtown Portland restaurant is hiring a restaurant manager who can work either four 10-hour shifts or five 8-hour shifts a week. Having a food-handler certification is preferred. The manager will lead other workers, handle payroll and scheduling and complete other managerial tasks.

“As we experience tremendous growth, our leaders are the driving force behind our continued success,” the listing reads. “We are seeking a positive and enthusiastic Restaurant Manager who loves to serve! This is an excellent opportunity for a leader with 2-3 years of restaurant management experience.”

The restaurant, which will be located at 1016 West Burnside Street, is the second Shake Shack location in Oregon. The other is at 2597 Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard in Beaverton.

More Portland News: