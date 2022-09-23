Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and more

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVjQz_0i7fTxkM00
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl, authorities announce major bust

Earlier this week, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit seized 92,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop, as well as three pounds of cocaine laced with fentanyl. The bust was significant, but health care providers say these drugs are already spread across the Portland metro area.

In 2021, nearly a third of Oregon’s counties saw more people die of a fentanyl overdose than from any other kind of overdose, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Authorities seized 1.3 million pills laced with fentanyl last year, a more than 1000% increase from 2019.

“The good news is we have a lot of tools right now,” pharmacist Anthony Tran told KGW. “There could be more. I’m sure people are working on that, but we work with what we have.”

Tran is referring to naloxone, also known as Narcan. The nasal spray can bring people back from a fentanyl overdose. Learn more about naloxone and where to get it in Oregon here.

2. Portland green lights controversial ShotSpotter technology to combat gun violence

The Focused Intervention Team’s Community Oversight Group recommended that Portland adopt ShotSpotter in July, and Mayor Ted Wheeler has decided to move forward with the controversial technology. The report from FITCOG called the technology “a focused deterrence tool as part of the overarching gun violence response strategy.”

SpotShooter claims it can detect and locate gunshots in real time across the city using a series of small microphones placed throughout a neighborhood. The information can then be given to police. However, the technology is controversial, with several studies calling its reliability into question.

A study from the MacArthur Justice Center found that “more than 90% of ShotSpotter alerts lead police to find no evidence to corroborate gunfire when police arrive at the location ShotSpotter sent them.”

Portland’s implementation of the technology is just the latest in a string of initiatives aimed at targeting increased gun violence. As of Wednesday, there were 958 shootings this year and 290 people injured by gunfire. There have been 66 homicides, 57 of them involving a firearm.

3. Shake Shack hiring for upcoming downtown Portland restaurant

Shake Shack’s upcoming downtown Portland restaurant is hiring a restaurant manager who can work either four 10-hour shifts or five 8-hour shifts a week. Having a food-handler certification is preferred. The manager will lead other workers, handle payroll and scheduling and complete other managerial tasks.

“As we experience tremendous growth, our leaders are the driving force behind our continued success,” the listing reads. “We are seeking a positive and enthusiastic Restaurant Manager who loves to serve! This is an excellent opportunity for a leader with 2-3 years of restaurant management experience.”

The restaurant, which will be located at 1016 West Burnside Street, is the second Shake Shack location in Oregon. The other is at 2597 Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard in Beaverton.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland Police Bureau# Fentanyl# Public Health# Crime# Jobs

Comments / 5

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1508 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons

(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and more

(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Hospital to start releasing 'aid and assist' patients.

Read full story
7 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff roster

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration Day

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Here's how to register to vote, update voter registration in Oregon.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and more

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over changes to Tillamook Street, 7th Avenue intersection.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.

Read full story
71 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland International Airport installing new hand-crafted wooden roof.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multiple people in SE Portland targeted by man smashing windshields as they're driving.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homeless

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WeShine opens new tiny-home village to provide low-barrier housing for homeless people.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is back

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Air quality expected to improve after wildfires cause hazy skies over the weekend.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Power shutoffs happening across Oregon amid extreme fire conditions, high winds.

Read full story
7 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Red Flag Warning issued for this weekend amid critical fire weather.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Deaths, injuries from street racing continue one year after Portland's emergency ordinance.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. NE Portland businesses experiencing burglaries, vandalism.

Read full story
11 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fall

(Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. McDaniel High School among first in country to offer AP African American Studies course.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mayor Wheeler pledges support for Portland police amid spike in crime.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'

(Abid Katib/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Black Futures Farm provides fresh produce for community through 'Double Up Food Bucks' program.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top stories

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Federal judge rules Oregon State Hospital stays must be strictly limited.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businesses

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Explosion at food cart pod shatters windows, damages downtown businesses.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy