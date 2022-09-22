Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and more

(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Oregon State Hospital to start releasing 'aid and assist' patients

Starting Oct. 12, Oregon’s only state-run psychiatric facility will begin releasing aid and assist patients early to make room for new patients. “Aid and assist” patients are people who have committed a crime but are deemed unfit to stand trial due to mental illness. The aim is to get them treatment so they can participate in their own defense. The Oregon State Hospital will release 23 patients in October, then continue to release more each month through December 2023.

Over the last several years, there’s been a surge in aid and assist patients at the state hospital, which has increased wait times for other inmates waiting to get in. Inmates suffering from mental illness are only supposed to wait seven days or less before being admitted. As of July, wait times were closer to 40 days.

In September, a federal judge ordered the Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing groups of aid and assist patients each month. Under the order, patients charged with a misdemeanor will be treated for 90 days then released. Those charged with a non-violent felony will be treated for up to six months, and those with a violent felony will be treated for up to a year.

2. Portland Fire & Rescue receives $2.1M grant amid staffing crisis

On Wednesday, Portland Fire & Rescue announced that they received a $2.1 million Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. PF&R said the money will go to Fire Station 23 near Southeast 13th and Powell Boulevard. The grant will fully staff the station for three years.

Despite the grant, fire fighter Isaac McLennan said PF&R is still experiencing major staffing shortages and is down to just 29 frontline fire fighters. City leaders and the firefighters’ union agreed to a temporary mandatory overtime solution, but McLennan said that’s no longer sustainable.

3. Multi-vehicle crash in Multnomah County leaves 3 people hospitalized

Following a crash early Thursday involving multiple vehicles, three people were hospitalized. Emergency crews responded to Southeast Troutdale Road and Southeast 282nd Avenue just after 5 a.m. on a report of a crash. Gresham Fire said the crash involved three vehicles.

One driver was speeding on Southeast Troutdale Road and tried to pass a car, when it crashed head-on into another vehicle, causing a fire. The car that the speeding driver attempted to pass ended up crashing down a steep embankment, according to Gresham Fire.

All three drivers were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious. They’re all expected to be okay. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the crash.

More Portland News: