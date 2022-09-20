Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration Day

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) It's Tuesday, Sept. 20

1. Here's how to register to vote, update voter registration in Oregon

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and in Oregon, it’s easy to register to vote online if you have everything you need. To register online, voters need an Oregon driver’s license, permit card or ID card issued by the DMV. Anyone who doesn’t have one can still register online through MyVote on the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office website.

Thanks to the Oregon Motor Voter law, most Oregonians are automatically registered to vote at the DMV when they receive or renew their license. Residents can check their voter registration status here. The deadline to register to vote in November’s election is Oct. 18.

2. Neighbors voice concerns over growing RV camps in NE Portland

Northeast Portland residents near Sandy Boulevard are voicing their complaints regarding the RV encampments along the road. Dozens of RVs and cars along the stretch spill into the neighborhoods, and one neighbor said an encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.

The city has cleared camps in the area, but moving RVs and cars takes towing and coordination with the Portland Bureau of Transportation. In addition, places for people who live in RVs are extremely limited. Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office said there are plans for one RV village, Sunderland Village , which is part of the Safe Rest Village program. The goal is to open 55 spaces there, but the village won’t be enough to meet the need on its own.

Denis Theriault, with Multnomah County and the Joint Office of Homeless Services, said they’re working to develop additional locations outside the Safe Rest Village model. Metro also said they’re having ongoing conversations at the Expo Center.

3. Oregon's annual Walk for Recovery returns this weekend

The annual Walk for Recovery is returning this month and the Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery are once again taking to the streets to celebrate recovery and call for an end to the addiction crisis. The walk was established in 2018 to raise funding, build community power and promote pride in recovery. The walk is Oregon Recovers’ biggest annual fundraiser and their goal this year is to raise $10,000.

The Portland walk will start at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday at 10 a.m. There will also be walks in Medford, Klamath Falls and Pendleton. Visit the Walk for Recovery website for more information.

