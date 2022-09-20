Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration Day

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwEyE_0i2zySyN00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Here's how to register to vote, update voter registration in Oregon

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and in Oregon, it’s easy to register to vote online if you have everything you need. To register online, voters need an Oregon driver’s license, permit card or ID card issued by the DMV. Anyone who doesn’t have one can still register online through MyVote on the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office website.

Thanks to the Oregon Motor Voter law, most Oregonians are automatically registered to vote at the DMV when they receive or renew their license. Residents can check their voter registration status here. The deadline to register to vote in November’s election is Oct. 18.

2. Neighbors voice concerns over growing RV camps in NE Portland

Northeast Portland residents near Sandy Boulevard are voicing their complaints regarding the RV encampments along the road. Dozens of RVs and cars along the stretch spill into the neighborhoods, and one neighbor said an encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.

The city has cleared camps in the area, but moving RVs and cars takes towing and coordination with the Portland Bureau of Transportation. In addition, places for people who live in RVs are extremely limited. Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office said there are plans for one RV village, Sunderland Village, which is part of the Safe Rest Village program. The goal is to open 55 spaces there, but the village won’t be enough to meet the need on its own.

Denis Theriault, with Multnomah County and the Joint Office of Homeless Services, said they’re working to develop additional locations outside the Safe Rest Village model. Metro also said they’re having ongoing conversations at the Expo Center.

3. Oregon's annual Walk for Recovery returns this weekend

The annual Walk for Recovery is returning this month and the Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery are once again taking to the streets to celebrate recovery and call for an end to the addiction crisis. The walk was established in 2018 to raise funding, build community power and promote pride in recovery. The walk is Oregon Recovers’ biggest annual fundraiser and their goal this year is to raise $10,000.

The Portland walk will start at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday at 10 a.m. There will also be walks in Medford, Klamath Falls and Pendleton. Visit the Walk for Recovery website for more information.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# National Voter Registration Vo# Elections# Politics# Addiction# Portland

Comments / 1

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1490 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and more

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl, authorities announce major bust.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and more

(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Hospital to start releasing 'aid and assist' patients.

Read full story
7 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff roster

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and more

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over changes to Tillamook Street, 7th Avenue intersection.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.

Read full story
71 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland International Airport installing new hand-crafted wooden roof.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multiple people in SE Portland targeted by man smashing windshields as they're driving.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homeless

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WeShine opens new tiny-home village to provide low-barrier housing for homeless people.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is back

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Air quality expected to improve after wildfires cause hazy skies over the weekend.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Power shutoffs happening across Oregon amid extreme fire conditions, high winds.

Read full story
7 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Red Flag Warning issued for this weekend amid critical fire weather.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Deaths, injuries from street racing continue one year after Portland's emergency ordinance.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. NE Portland businesses experiencing burglaries, vandalism.

Read full story
11 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fall

(Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. McDaniel High School among first in country to offer AP African American Studies course.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mayor Wheeler pledges support for Portland police amid spike in crime.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'

(Abid Katib/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Black Futures Farm provides fresh produce for community through 'Double Up Food Bucks' program.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top stories

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Federal judge rules Oregon State Hospital stays must be strictly limited.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businesses

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Explosion at food cart pod shatters windows, damages downtown businesses.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of Roses

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Aug. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Friday is National Dog Day and Oregon has lots of canine-friendly dining options.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy