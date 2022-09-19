Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and more

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over changes to Tillamook Street, 7th Avenue intersection

The Portland Bureau of Transportation says it’s removing a traffic circle and large tree at the Tillamook Street and 7th Avenue intersection in the Eliot neighborhood to improve safety and visibility. But neighbors in the area say they have concerns about PBOT’s plan.

“We are concerned that right now the traffic circle is the only mitigation that we have against speed and it’s an actual, physical impediment that prevents cars from going faster,” neighbor Rose Francis told KGW.

Neighbors describe the street as a freeway for speeding cars attempting to bypass nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. PBOT said it met with neighbors last week to discuss their concerns, and they’re now working on an updated design for the road.

2. Portland police find missing 7-year-old safe in stolen car near Laurelhurst Park

After a car was stolen Sunday night with a 7-year-old girl asleep in the back, Portland police have found the missing child safe and reunited her with her mother. Officers found Yamilet Martinez in the stolen car near Laurelhurst Park around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers had responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the missing vehicle call near Southeast 49th and Southeast Powell Boulevard. They were told that Martinez was asleep in the car and an Amber Alert was issued. She was found about an hour after the alert went out.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made.

3. Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and with around 50 days left until the midterm elections, it’s the perfect time to register to vote. Multnomah County election officials want to make sure Oregonians are aware of key dates ahead of November 8th.

Anyone who still needs to register to vote in Oregon can do so online. Voters can also update or check their registration status here.

More Portland News: