Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections

In November, Oregonians will vote on Measure 114, which would ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds and require people to get a “permit to purchase” issued by law enforcement before buying a gun. Applicants would need to show photo identification, provide fingerprints, take gun safety training and pass a criminal background check. The measure would also require police to create a firearms database.

Supporters of the measure think it would play a critical role in closing loopholes in Oregon’s system and reduce gun violence. Those opposed to the measure believe the it would complicate access to guns for those who want to use them legally.

Washington passed a similar law earlier this year, banning the sale of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Oregon voters will receive their mail-in ballots for the November election on Oct. 19.

2. Northwest Children's Theater hosting parade to celebrate new home

After more than 30 years in the Northwest Neighborhood Cultural Center on Northwest Everett, the Northwest Children’s Theater is moving to a new location on Broadway. The team will convert the space into a multi-venue arts center for youth.

To celebrate the new location, the NWCT is holding a “Parade to Broadway” on Saturday. Festivities will begin at 1819 Northwest Everett Street around 1 p.m. The NWCT will be raising money to support the creation of their new home.

3. Oregon Humane Society reduces cat adoption fees at Portland, Salem campuses

The Oregon Humane Society’s Portland campus is currently caring for nearly 500 cats and in order to find homes for the felines, there are no adoption fees for cats ages 1 and up through Sunday. Adoption fees for kittens are being reduced by 50%.

“We are committed to helping as many cats and kittens as we can, but we need the public’s help,” Chase Patterson, OHS’ vice president of operations, said. “Every adoption makes a difference and allows us to help the next animal in need.”

Each adoption includes up-to-date vaccines, spaying or neutering for the cat, a microchip and a certificate for a free health exam. Appointments are needed for adoptions, but same-day appointments are available. The adoption special is taking place at both OHS’ Portland and Salem campuses.

