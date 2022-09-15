Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and more

Emily Scarvie

(Port of Portland)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland International Airport installing new hand-crafted wooden roof

Construction of a new nine-acre, 18-million pound, hand-crafted wooden roof for the Portland International Airport has been underway for the last year and a half, and now crews are starting to bring it all together. The installation of the project, which has to be done one section at a time, has been occurring at night when the last flight leaves the airport. There are 20 sections of the roof that collectively weigh over 600,000 pounds.

“I think anybody who has been for a hike around here knows that you can get into these lush forests. You look up, you see these wood canopy and you see the light coming through the trees,” Kama Simonds, a PDX spokesperson, said. “That was really the inspiration behind the wood roof. You look up and there’s lots of skylights designed to bring in a lot of natural light into the space and then obviously to see the beauty of the wood that is the roof.”

More than 95% of the wood used for the project is sourced from Oregon and Washington, and follows mass timber standards and practices that make forests healthier and buildings more sustainable. Completion of the project is set for 2025.

2. Local profit supports people grieving from COVID-19 losses

A local nonprofit is providing free in-person support to children and families who are grieving a loss because of COVID-19. According to a new study, more than 10 million children across the world are grieving the death of a parent or caretaker because of the pandemic.

Portland-based Dougy Center creates “safe spaces and free resources for children and families who are grieving.” The nonprofit offers several services, including grief support groups, peer support groups for those living with a family member who has an advanced serious illness, peer support groups for youth in foster care and more. Learn more about Dougy Center here.

3. 2022 Portland Book Festival announces event lineup

The lineup for the 2022 Portland Book Festival was just announced and includes more than 70 writers. The event will return to the Portland Art Museum and other venues in downtown Portland, after last year’s hybrid model. Among those slated as guests are George Saunders, Tom Perrotta, Renée Watson, Kathryn Schulz, Chuck Klosterman, Jess Walter, Kwame Alexander, Selma Blair and more.

The festival will include works from categories including fiction, nonfiction, young adult, poetry, and genres such as mystery, fantasy, science fiction, horror and more. The 2022 Portland Book Festival will take place on Nov. 5.

More Portland News:

