Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Multiple people in SE Portland targeted by man smashing windshields as they're driving

People living in southeast Portland’s Sunnyside neighborhood say they’ve been targeted by a man on a bike who has been smashing their windshields while they’re driving. According to victims, the attacks have come out of nowhere. Steve Magnuson told KOIN that he was driving along Southeast 49th near Hawthorne last weekend when a man smashed his window. The incident was all caught on dash cam.

"He stood up and sort of steadied himself and just took a big swing with a rock or something hard, right into my windshield," Magnuson said. "I took it kind of personally like, ‘oh, there’s a mark,’ he reeled it back and swung. Apparently he’s done it to a lot of other people in the neighborhood."

When Magnuson contacted police, they said they recognized the suspect as 51-year-old Robert Casey McClatchey. McClatchey has a long criminal history, including a similar 2021 case, involving throwing heavy objects at a windshield. He faces second-degree criminal mischief in this case and is expected to appear in court soon, according to Portland Police.

2. Doctors recommend getting COVID booster, flu shot at same time ahead of flu season

New COVID boosters are now available in Oregon and with experts predicting higher flu numbers this year, it’s recommended that people get both the COVID booster and flu vaccine.

“Yes, it’s okay to get both. Just one in each arm,” Dr. Donna Milavetz, the executive medical director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield, said. “What’s really interesting is that for the past two years our flu rates have been lower and mostly that’s because all of us have been masked. But now that the mask mandates have been lifted, we are going to see more flu, or influenza, this year. So, this really is the year to get that influenza vaccine.”

Pfizer’s COVID booster is currently available for anyone 12 years and older, and Moderna’s is available for anyone 18 and older. It’s recommended that people also consider other immunizations and boosters they may have missed out on during the pandemic. Milavetz recommends that people get in touch with their primary care doctor to get caught up on vaccines.

3. Volunteers needed for SOLVE's annual Beach and Riverside Cleanup this weekend

SOLVE is hosting its annual Fall Beach and Riverside Cleanup this weekend and volunteers are still needed. The event on Saturday will take place at different locations across the state, including Sauvie Island in Portland, Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Cannon Beach on the coast and more.

The goal of the cleanup is for Oregonians to join others “in making the state a better place for both humans and wildlife.” Those interested are encouraged to find a project using SOLVE’s map and sign up to volunteer.

