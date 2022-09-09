Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and more

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vygIi_0hosWu9k00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Power shutoffs happening across Oregon amid extreme fire conditions, high winds

Amid a Red Flag Warning across Oregon and extreme fire conditions combined with high winds, mass power shutoffs are happening across the state. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have said that some customers will have their power turned off starting Friday night, and additional shutoffs are possible throughout the day depending on conditions. The outages are a proactive measure to reduce wildfire risk, according to PGE.

PGE estimates that the shutoffs will impact around 30,000 customers in 10 high-risk areas, including the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mt. Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scott Hills and the Southern West Hills.

Downtown Portland, Southeast Portland, East Portland, Gresham, Beaverton, Newberg and part of Hillsboro are also included in the Public Safety Power Shutoff Zone.

2. Portlanders remember Queen Elizabeth II after her passing

After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday at 96 years old. Many people mourned her death across the world, including in Oregon. The state chapters of the Daughters of the British Empire paid their respects to the Queen and all that she represented.

“Just a very powerful woman,” Jacque Hillsbery, who lived in England and Scotland for a time with her mother, Irene Silver, told KGW. “Not only was she a leader, but [she was] also a grandmother, a mother and loved her animals and just [was] an all around wonderful woman.”

While Hillsbery and Silver are still in shock over the Queen’s passing, they said they’re now looking for ways to honor her memory.

“It’s going to be strange not saying ‘God save the Queen,’” Silver said. “Most people have grown up with the Queen, you know, so it’s going to be… it’s going to be different.”

3. Maurice Lucas Foundation hosting 12th annual gala benefitting Portland-area youth

The Maurice Lucas Foundation is hosting its 12th annual gala this weekend in Portland. The event benefits the foundation’s comprehensive programs that serve Portland-area students in 6th grade through post-college. They’ve served nearly 1000 students and families so far this year.

The event on Saturday includes “amazing entertainment, great success stories from students, teachers and mentors as well as former NBA greats and other celebrities sharing their perspectives.” The gala will take place on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by an after party. Tickets are available for purchase here.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# Red Flag Warning# Wildfires# Weather# Maurice Lucas

Comments / 7

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1453 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homeless

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WeShine opens new tiny-home village to provide low-barrier housing for homeless people.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is back

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Air quality expected to improve after wildfires cause hazy skies over the weekend.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Red Flag Warning issued for this weekend amid critical fire weather.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Deaths, injuries from street racing continue one year after Portland's emergency ordinance.

Read full story
9 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. NE Portland businesses experiencing burglaries, vandalism.

Read full story
11 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fall

(Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. McDaniel High School among first in country to offer AP African American Studies course.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mayor Wheeler pledges support for Portland police amid spike in crime.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'

(Abid Katib/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Black Futures Farm provides fresh produce for community through 'Double Up Food Bucks' program.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top stories

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Federal judge rules Oregon State Hospital stays must be strictly limited.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businesses

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Explosion at food cart pod shatters windows, damages downtown businesses.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of Roses

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Aug. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Friday is National Dog Day and Oregon has lots of canine-friendly dining options.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.

Read full story
33 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top stories

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. Portland police say the FBI is currently investigating credible security threats made to PPB employees and their families. The threats come after several officer-involved shootings in the last couple weeks. PPB also said suspects have hurt and seriously injured officers, sending some to the hospital.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins Tuesday after delays.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Aug. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding.

Read full story
15 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxins

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to cyanotoxin levels.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Cooling centers open across Portland metro area amid extreme temperatures.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Community reeling after another weekend of gun violence.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy