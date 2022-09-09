Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

PORTLAND, Ore.

1. Power shutoffs happening across Oregon amid extreme fire conditions, high winds

Amid a Red Flag Warning across Oregon and extreme fire conditions combined with high winds, mass power shutoffs are happening across the state. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have said that some customers will have their power turned off starting Friday night, and additional shutoffs are possible throughout the day depending on conditions. The outages are a proactive measure to reduce wildfire risk, according to PGE.

PGE estimates that the shutoffs will impact around 30,000 customers in 10 high-risk areas, including the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mt. Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scott Hills and the Southern West Hills.

Downtown Portland, Southeast Portland, East Portland, Gresham, Beaverton, Newberg and part of Hillsboro are also included in the Public Safety Power Shutoff Zone.

2. Portlanders remember Queen Elizabeth II after her passing

After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday at 96 years old. Many people mourned her death across the world, including in Oregon. The state chapters of the Daughters of the British Empire paid their respects to the Queen and all that she represented.

“Just a very powerful woman,” Jacque Hillsbery, who lived in England and Scotland for a time with her mother, Irene Silver, told KGW. “Not only was she a leader, but [she was] also a grandmother, a mother and loved her animals and just [was] an all around wonderful woman.”

While Hillsbery and Silver are still in shock over the Queen’s passing, they said they’re now looking for ways to honor her memory.

“It’s going to be strange not saying ‘God save the Queen,’” Silver said. “Most people have grown up with the Queen, you know, so it’s going to be… it’s going to be different.”

3. Maurice Lucas Foundation hosting 12th annual gala benefitting Portland-area youth

The Maurice Lucas Foundation is hosting its 12th annual gala this weekend in Portland. The event benefits the foundation’s comprehensive programs that serve Portland-area students in 6th grade through post-college. They’ve served nearly 1000 students and families so far this year.

The event on Saturday includes “amazing entertainment, great success stories from students, teachers and mentors as well as former NBA greats and other celebrities sharing their perspectives.” The gala will take place on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by an after party. Tickets are available for purchase here.

