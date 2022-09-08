Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Red Flag Warning issued for this weekend amid critical fire weather

The National Weather Service – Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning that will go into effect for Friday and Saturday in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, as high temperatures and strong east winds make for critical fire conditions. Wind gusts are forecasted to be between 25 and 50 miles per hour.

Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power are warning customers that power shutoffs may be necessary this weekend depending on conditions. PGE said the conditions may “threaten our ability to safely operate the electrical grid” in some areas.

Oregonians can sign up for local weather warnings and wildfire alerts on their local emergency management website.

2. Costs for event parking in Lloyd District increase starting Friday

Starting Friday, the city of Portland is raising on-street parking fees in the Lloyd District during large events. Parking will cost $3 an hour, up from $1 an hour, and meters will operate until 10 p.m. The new rate will be in effect during Rose City Comic Con this weekend and on nights when the Portland Trail Blazers have home games.

The goal is to reduce congestion and pollution in the Lloyd District and encourage people to use public transit or bike to events. The Portland City Council approved the event district for the Lloyd area in April.

3. MLK Dream Run seeks to support youth entrepreneurs, the environment

The Soul District Business Association is hosting its 11th annual MLK Dream Run on Sept. 17 and 18 and registration for the event is now open. The theme for this year’s run is “Environmental Justice.” Each year, the run pays respect to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of “a just and equitable world for all to share and steward.”

The money raised from the event goes toward the Soul District Youth Entrepreneur Training programs, designed to help low-income and minority youth improve and expand the skills they need to operate successful businesses. They can then leverage those skills to secure employment and higher education opportunities.