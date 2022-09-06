Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and more

Emily Scarvie

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. NE Portland businesses experiencing burglaries, vandalism

More businesses in northeast Portland are coming forward about break-ins just days after a local bar was burglarized. At a plaza in the Parkrose neighborhood, pieces of plywood near businesses serve as a reminder of the places targeted.

“This kind of activity not only hurts our tenant, it also makes it tough for landlords to keep our buildings with tenants who want to be here,” the plaza landlord said.

The Parkrose neighborhood has had at least 53 cases of burglary and 111 vandalism cases so far this year, according to the City of Portland. Anyone with any information about any of the crimes can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

2. Homeless tents remain near schools despite mayor's emergency declaration

The area near the Metropolitan Learning Center in northwest Portland is one of many where Mayor Ted Wheeler banned homeless camps two weeks ago. The emergency declaration was made to keep camps away from children ahead of the school year starting. However, several of the campers at this spot told KGW they’re not leaving.

“I’m just keeping my tent here for protesting reasons,” Joseph Reandeau told KGW. “It said that this is an illegal campsite and that there are plenty of shelters you can go to. I don’t feel very safe staying there because some of the people that room there make me and my partner uncomfortable so we would rather stay in a tent.”

The city has cleared dozens of camps near schools so far, and said the list of sites will continue to grow. People are encouraged to report the campsites near schools through PDX Reporter.

3. Travel nears pre-pandemic levels over Labor Day weekend

Monday was Labor Day and many people were traveling back home after the long holiday weekend, meaning more people on the roads and in the sky. United Airlines reported a 20% increase in passengers from last year at the same time. Portland International Airport said despite an increase in passengers, it’s not quite reaching pre-pandemic levels yet.

AAA expected an increase on the roads as well. According to AAA, 82% of people who traveled over the weekend said they planned to drive, which could be due to decreasing gas prices.

More Portland News:

