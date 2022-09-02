Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fall

(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. McDaniel High School among first in country to offer AP African American Studies course

Portland’s Leodis V. McDaniel High School will be among a few dozen schools across the country to offer an advanced placement African American Studies class when school resumes for the fall. Grant and Franklin high schools will also be offering an AP African Diaspora seminar.

The launch this fall is meant to be a pilot program, testing the course at a few high schools before expanding to all interested schools. Students in the course will study literature, arts and humanities, political science, geography and science to explore the experiences of African Americans. The curriculum has been in development for roughly a decade.

2. Local indie music festival kicks off Friday in southeast Portland

"Lose Yr Mind Fest," one of Portland’s largest independent music festivals, returns to southeast Portland on Friday night. The festival features more than two dozen bands across several venues in the Central Eastside. Headliners this year include Portland’s own The Dandy Warhols.

To see the full festival line-up and buy tickets, visit loseyrmind.com. Listen to the festival’s Spotify playlist here.

3. La Femme Magnifique returns to Portland this weekend

An international drag queen pageant is returning to the City of Roses this weekend. La Femme Magnifique is open to all, and is all about “glamour and FUN!” The pageant is put on every year by Portland’s own Darcelle XV & Co.

The pageant will take place at the Oregon Convention Center at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online.

More Portland News: