Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top stories

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Federal judge rules Oregon State Hospital stays must be strictly limited

Federal Judge Michael W. Mosman has ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must implement strict limits on the length of time it treats patients accused of crimes to avoid overcrowding, speed up patient admission and stop people waiting for admission from languishing in jail. The hospital must now release “aid-and-assist” patients accused of misdemeanors within 90 days of admission. Those accused of felonies must be released within six months of admission.

The judge’s decision overrules an Oregon law that allows the hospital to hold a patient for up to three years, or the maximum amount of time that person could have been sentenced to prison, whichever is shorter.

The Oregon State Hospital said roughly 100 people should be discharged immediately under the new timeline. They’ll be released to continue treatment in their home counties over the next six months.

2. Portland police respond to shooting in Montavilla neighborhood

On Monday, Portland police responded to a shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers began rendering emergency medical aid and applied two chest seals to the wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Rocky Allan Rainwater, cooperated with officers on the scene. He was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on first-degree assault (domestic violence) and unlawful use of a weapon.

PPB said the victim’s condition has been upgraded to stable.

3. Portland Trail Blazers waive Didi Louzada ahead of 2022-23 season

The Portland Trail Blazers announced this week via Twitter that they’ve waived Didi Louzada, who the team acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans in last season’s blockbuster trade between the two teams. Louzada was the 35th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, and was then dealt on draft night to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Louzada only ended up playing in seven games for Portland, averaging 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and shooting 12-30 (40%) from the floor. Because he dealt with a torn left meniscus early on in his career, he’s only played in 12 NBA games between the Pelicans and Trail Blazers. He now finds himself as a free agent ahead of the new season.

After waiving Louzada, the Blazers now sit at 14 guaranteed contracts for the 2022-23 season.

