Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top stories

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32GnUw_0hbGGgTb00
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Federal judge rules Oregon State Hospital stays must be strictly limited

Federal Judge Michael W. Mosman has ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must implement strict limits on the length of time it treats patients accused of crimes to avoid overcrowding, speed up patient admission and stop people waiting for admission from languishing in jail. The hospital must now release “aid-and-assist” patients accused of misdemeanors within 90 days of admission. Those accused of felonies must be released within six months of admission.

The judge’s decision overrules an Oregon law that allows the hospital to hold a patient for up to three years, or the maximum amount of time that person could have been sentenced to prison, whichever is shorter.

The Oregon State Hospital said roughly 100 people should be discharged immediately under the new timeline. They’ll be released to continue treatment in their home counties over the next six months.

2. Portland police respond to shooting in Montavilla neighborhood

On Monday, Portland police responded to a shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers began rendering emergency medical aid and applied two chest seals to the wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Rocky Allan Rainwater, cooperated with officers on the scene. He was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on first-degree assault (domestic violence) and unlawful use of a weapon.

PPB said the victim’s condition has been upgraded to stable.

3. Portland Trail Blazers waive Didi Louzada ahead of 2022-23 season

The Portland Trail Blazers announced this week via Twitter that they’ve waived Didi Louzada, who the team acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans in last season’s blockbuster trade between the two teams. Louzada was the 35th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, and was then dealt on draft night to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Louzada only ended up playing in seven games for Portland, averaging 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and shooting 12-30 (40%) from the floor. Because he dealt with a torn left meniscus early on in his career, he’s only played in 12 NBA games between the Pelicans and Trail Blazers. He now finds himself as a free agent ahead of the new season.

After waiving Louzada, the Blazers now sit at 14 guaranteed contracts for the 2022-23 season.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Oregon State Hospital# Health# Crime# Portland Police Bureau# Portland Trail Blazers

Comments / 6

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1425 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fall

(Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. McDaniel High School among first in country to offer AP African American Studies course.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mayor Wheeler pledges support for Portland police amid spike in crime.

Read full story
12 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'

(Abid Katib/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Black Futures Farm provides fresh produce for community through 'Double Up Food Bucks' program.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businesses

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Explosion at food cart pod shatters windows, damages downtown businesses.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of Roses

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Aug. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Friday is National Dog Day and Oregon has lots of canine-friendly dining options.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.

Read full story
33 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top stories

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. Portland police say the FBI is currently investigating credible security threats made to PPB employees and their families. The threats come after several officer-involved shootings in the last couple weeks. PPB also said suspects have hurt and seriously injured officers, sending some to the hospital.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins Tuesday after delays.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Aug. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding.

Read full story
15 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxins

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to cyanotoxin levels.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Cooling centers open across Portland metro area amid extreme temperatures.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Community reeling after another weekend of gun violence.

Read full story
11 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Gas prices continue to drop, Salt & Straw launching 'pups cups' this week & more

(Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland's average gas price continues to drop, falls below $5.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Multnomah County's Preschool for All starts next month, Providence Bridge Pedal returns

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Aug. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Hundreds of children will start Multnomah County's new Preschool for All program next month.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Oregon appeals court upholds commutations granted by Gov. Kate Brown and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon appeals court upholds commutations granted by Gov. Kate Brown.

Read full story
17 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive.

Read full story
27 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County reports another potential heat-related death.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on Tuesday

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland software company lays off 15% of workforce following acquisition.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy