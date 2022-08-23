Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. FBI looking into threats against PPB officers

Portland police say the FBI is currently investigating credible security threats made to PPB employees and their families. The threats come after several officer-involved shootings in the last couple weeks. PPB also said suspects have hurt and seriously injured officers, sending some to the hospital.

“If you look at even recently, in the metro area, there were a number of instances with officers being assaulted,” Kieran Ramsey, an FBI Special Agent in Charge of the region, said . “I think it’s by the grace of God that we’re not attending a police funeral.”

Ramsey wouldn’t confirm or deny any specific investigations but said law enforcement across the country is experiencing an increased threat level.

2. Oregon Humane Society receives plane-load of beagles from historic rescue operation

The Oregon Humane Society received a plane-load of beagles over the weekend from a historic operation that removed roughly 4,000 of the dogs from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Around 20 of the beagles will go to the OHS Salem campus, and the remainder will stay in Portland.

The operation comes after the Department of Justice sued the owner of the breeding facility over animal welfare violations and planning to sell the dogs to testing labs. A judge ordered that all the dogs be transferred to animal shelters across the country.

The beagles will be available for adoption at OHS on Tuesday. There’s currently no waiting list and the dogs will be posted on the OHS website soon.

3. Oaks Park implements new chaperone policy for skating rink

Following a fight last month involving six kids that led to the park closing early, Oaks Park is implementing a new chaperone policy for anyone 17 or younger. As part of the new policy, an adult 21 or older must accompany kids from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The chaperone must stay in the Roller Rink at all times. There must be one chaperone for every six kids.

Park officials said anyone under the age of 18 who is without a chaperone will be asked to leave. The new policy may be expanded to include other skating sessions.

