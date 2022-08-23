Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top stories

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DmKcv_0hSG0NME00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. FBI looking into threats against PPB officers

Portland police say the FBI is currently investigating credible security threats made to PPB employees and their families. The threats come after several officer-involved shootings in the last couple weeks. PPB also said suspects have hurt and seriously injured officers, sending some to the hospital.

“If you look at even recently, in the metro area, there were a number of instances with officers being assaulted,” Kieran Ramsey, an FBI Special Agent in Charge of the region, said. “I think it’s by the grace of God that we’re not attending a police funeral.”

Ramsey wouldn’t confirm or deny any specific investigations but said law enforcement across the country is experiencing an increased threat level.

2. Oregon Humane Society receives plane-load of beagles from historic rescue operation

The Oregon Humane Society received a plane-load of beagles over the weekend from a historic operation that removed roughly 4,000 of the dogs from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Around 20 of the beagles will go to the OHS Salem campus, and the remainder will stay in Portland.

The operation comes after the Department of Justice sued the owner of the breeding facility over animal welfare violations and planning to sell the dogs to testing labs. A judge ordered that all the dogs be transferred to animal shelters across the country.

The beagles will be available for adoption at OHS on Tuesday. There’s currently no waiting list and the dogs will be posted on the OHS website soon.

3. Oaks Park implements new chaperone policy for skating rink

Following a fight last month involving six kids that led to the park closing early, Oaks Park is implementing a new chaperone policy for anyone 17 or younger. As part of the new policy, an adult 21 or older must accompany kids from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The chaperone must stay in the Roller Rink at all times. There must be one chaperone for every six kids.

Park officials said anyone under the age of 18 who is without a chaperone will be asked to leave. The new policy may be expanded to include other skating sessions.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland Police Bureau# Crime# Oregon Humane Society# Department of Justice# Oaks Park

Comments / 13

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1411 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of Roses

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Aug. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Friday is National Dog Day and Oregon has lots of canine-friendly dining options.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.

Read full story
32 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top stories

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets.

Read full story
11 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins Tuesday after delays.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Aug. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding.

Read full story
15 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxins

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to cyanotoxin levels.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Cooling centers open across Portland metro area amid extreme temperatures.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Community reeling after another weekend of gun violence.

Read full story
11 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Gas prices continue to drop, Salt & Straw launching 'pups cups' this week & more

(Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland's average gas price continues to drop, falls below $5.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Multnomah County's Preschool for All starts next month, Providence Bridge Pedal returns

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Aug. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Hundreds of children will start Multnomah County's new Preschool for All program next month.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Oregon appeals court upholds commutations granted by Gov. Kate Brown and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon appeals court upholds commutations granted by Gov. Kate Brown.

Read full story
17 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive.

Read full story
26 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County reports another potential heat-related death.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on Tuesday

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland software company lays off 15% of workforce following acquisition.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekend

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Aug. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. High temperatures forecasted in Portland this weekend, heat advisory issued.

Read full story
33 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. An infant that the Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division believes may be at risk was reported missing from Portland on Wednesday. Kanon Zee, a newborn infant, along with his mother Kara Zee and father Jonathan Daria from Portland are all said to be missing. ODHS is currently searching for the infant to assess his safety.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and more

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Emergency sewer pipe repair will slow traffic starting Thursday.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontation

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, August 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontation with police.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders and happy August! It's Monday, August 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy