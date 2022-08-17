Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Cooling centers open across Portland metro area amid extreme temperatures

Counties across the Portland metro area are once again opening up cooling centers for residents as another heat wave is forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a heat advisory for the two days.

Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington and Cowlitz counties all announced they would be opening cooling centers. Find cooling center locations here.

Anyone who needs transportation or help finding a cooling center can call 211. TriMet is also offering free rides to anyone trying to get to a cooling center. Riders are asked to let their operator know that they’re headed to a cooling center and their fee will be waived.

2. Portlanders will have another chance to see the northern lights starting Wednesday

Portlanders will have another chance to catch the northern lights in the coming days. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in place from Aug. 17-19, meaning the colors of the aurora may be seen locally.

The best chance to see the northern lights will be late Wednesday night into Thursday. Skies are expected to be clear, but those who want to catch a glimpse of the lights should leave the city to avoid light pollution.

3. OMSI seeking photoshoot participants, offering free family pass

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry said Tuesday that it’s looking for people of all ages and backgrounds to model in an upcoming photoshoot. A professional photographer will guide participants through the shoot.

OMSI’s only requirement for participants is that they “have fun!” Those who participate will receive an OMSI family membership, four tickets to a planetarium show or four tickets to a submarine tour as a thank you for their time.

The photoshoot will require a 2-hour time commitment on either Aug. 22 or Aug. 29. OMSI is asking anyone that’s interested to fill out an online interest form. The form must be completed by Friday at 11 a.m.

