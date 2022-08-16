Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Community reeling after another weekend of gun violence

Community leaders are calling for action after one person was killed and five others injured in different shootings across the city over the weekend. The first shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday in Gresham and left two people injured. The second shooting occurred just two hours later in Vancouver, where three people were injured.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, another shooting occurred near Northgate Park at Fessenden Street and Geneva Avenue, leaving one man dead.

“It seems we hear gun shots several times a week. Usually in bursts or in two or three shots at a time and then just quiet,” Dylan Wansley, who’s lived in the neighborhood for five years, told KOIN .

Amid the increase in gun violence across the city, Better Portland is planning a “Prayer for Peace” at Worldwide Deliverance this weekend, and is organizing a “Stop the Violence” rally on Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. on Naito Parkway.

2. ONA files lawsuit against Providence over missing wages, unpaid bonuses

Thousands of employees at Providence hospitals across the state are reporting missing pay, and the Oregon Nurses Association is now filing a class action lawsuit against the company. Providence hospitals across Oregon and Northern California switched to a new payroll system last month, and employees say there’s been nothing but problems ever since.

“We had expressed concerns about the new implementation of Genesis because last time any changes were made to our timekeeping system, there were more than just a few errors,” said Richard Botterill, an Oregon Nurses Association member leader at Providence Portland. “I know there are nurses who have been missing hundreds, several hundred dollars from paychecks.”

Botterill added that ever since the new system launch, more than 10,000 employees have reported things like incorrect wages, missing hours, unpaid bonuses and overtime and more.

Those who filed the lawsuit against Providence say the hope is for all employees to not only be paid what they earned, but receive supplemental pay for any overdraft fees or late fines for not having the necessary wages when needed.

3. Majority of Oregonians support legalized abortion, survey finds

A recent statewide survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found that roughly 72% of Oregonians think that abortions should be legal. The survey was conducted in July to determine how Oregonians feel about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The survey found that 70% of Oregonians are close to someone who has had an abortion, or have had one themselves. It also found that women were more likely to support abortion than men, with approximately 76% of women showing approval for legal abortions and 67% of men showing support.

More Portland News: