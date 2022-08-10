Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PD0kY_0hC5yBGD00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive

On Tuesday, crews with the Portland Bureau of Transportation began clearing homeless camps and installing concrete blocks to deter more campers on Northeast 33rd and Marine Drive. The city’s Street Services Coordination Center said the roadway is one of their three highest priority projects. Those living in the camp said some notice from the city would’ve been nice.

“A little bit of notice could’ve been helpful,” Al, who watched the bulldozers pile someone else’s trash into the front of his trailer, told KGW. “These guys are just throwing trash all the way down there and just bringing it all the way up to my trailer like it’s mine.”

According to Bryan Aptekar, Safe Rest Villages project communications liaison for Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office, PBOT’s removal of the encampment had to do with the fact that it was blocking a lot off Northeast 33rd Drive that will soon be used for maintenance operations of a nearby Safe Rest Village. Aptekar said campers were asked to move last week and again on Monday. PBOT and police are moving campers that remain.

2. Northeast Portland ZoomCare offering free appointments Wednesday evening

ZoomCare is offering free access to treatment for anyone in need of healthcare on Wednesday night at their location off Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Davis Street. The clinic offers cost-free appointments from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every second Wednesday of each month.

The clinic says they can treat most common illnesses. According to Mindie Alpert, a certified nurse midwife at ZoomCare, they want to close the gap between cost and care.

ZoomCare won’t diagnose or treat sexually transmitted infections or prescribe narcotics, but patients may be referred to other resources. Appointments are scheduled on a first come, first serve basis.

3. Portland Pickles take on Ridgefield Raptors in game 2 of West Coast League playoffs

For the first time in four years, the Portland Pickles baseball team is in the West Coast League playoffs and Wednesday night, the team will have a home-field advantage. The Pickles lost to the Ridgefield Raptors 9-8 in game one on Tuesday, but will have another chance to win tonight at Walker Stadium.

The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. and tickets are on sale now. If the Pickles win on Wednesday, the teams will play a third game on Thursday at Walker Stadium.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Traffic# Homeless# Portland Police Bureau# ZoomCare# Portland Pickles

Comments / 25

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1352 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County reports another potential heat-related death.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on Tuesday

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland software company lays off 15% of workforce following acquisition.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and more

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Emergency sewer pipe repair will slow traffic starting Thursday.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high temps

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, July 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacity

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, July 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon Fire Marshal says drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperatures

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, July 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland's Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Hawthorne Bridge closing for maintenance, Tiger Tiger celebrating AAPI community

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, July 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Young man struck by boat while inner tubing on Willamette River has died.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Portland man's 2018 murder conviction overturned and more top stories

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, July 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man's murder conviction overturned after prosecutors struck jury members due to race.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Hospitals filling up amid latest COVID surge, TriMet shelters damaged & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, July 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland hospitals nearing capacity amid latest COVID-19 surge.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Thousands hit the Willamette River for Portland's last Big Float and more

(Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, July 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Thousands attend Portland's last Big Float in Willamette River.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Masks required in 2 Oregon school districts, new bridge unveiled in SW Portland

(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, July 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Masks once again required in 2 Portland-area school districts.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Woman killed, man injured in NE Portland shooting and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, July 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Woman killed, man injured in NE Portland shooting.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Security guard recovering after attack in NE Portland and more top stories

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, July 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Attack on security guard in NE Portland just the latest in string of attacks on private security.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Demonstrators burn flag, shoot mortars in downtown Portland on Fourth of July

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, July 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Demonstrators burn flag, shoot mortars in downtown Portland.

Read full story
23 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: 1 injured in shooting at MAX station, Betsy Johnson faces criticism over comments

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, July 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Shooting at Gresham MAX station leaves one injured.

Read full story
19 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OHSU panel discusses dangers of fentanyl use among local teens and more

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHSU panel discusses dangers of fentanyl use among teens.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler announces Safer Summer PDX initiative to curb gun violence

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mayor Ted Wheeler announces Safer Summer PDX initiative to address gun violence.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Man who allegedly attacked 2 elderly men charged with attempted murder & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Man charged with attempted murder after 2 elderly men attacked in downtown Portland over weekend.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: 'Heat Week' honors those lost during last year's unprecedented heat dome & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, June 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. 'Heat Week' honors those lost during last year's heat dome.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy