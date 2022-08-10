Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive

On Tuesday, crews with the Portland Bureau of Transportation began clearing homeless camps and installing concrete blocks to deter more campers on Northeast 33rd and Marine Drive. The city’s Street Services Coordination Center said the roadway is one of their three highest priority projects. Those living in the camp said some notice from the city would’ve been nice.

“A little bit of notice could’ve been helpful,” Al, who watched the bulldozers pile someone else’s trash into the front of his trailer, told KGW. “These guys are just throwing trash all the way down there and just bringing it all the way up to my trailer like it’s mine.”

According to Bryan Aptekar, Safe Rest Villages project communications liaison for Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office, PBOT’s removal of the encampment had to do with the fact that it was blocking a lot off Northeast 33rd Drive that will soon be used for maintenance operations of a nearby Safe Rest Village. Aptekar said campers were asked to move last week and again on Monday. PBOT and police are moving campers that remain.

2. Northeast Portland ZoomCare offering free appointments Wednesday evening

ZoomCare is offering free access to treatment for anyone in need of healthcare on Wednesday night at their location off Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Davis Street. The clinic offers cost-free appointments from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every second Wednesday of each month.

The clinic says they can treat most common illnesses. According to Mindie Alpert, a certified nurse midwife at ZoomCare, they want to close the gap between cost and care.

ZoomCare won’t diagnose or treat sexually transmitted infections or prescribe narcotics, but patients may be referred to other resources. Appointments are scheduled on a first come, first serve basis.

3. Portland Pickles take on Ridgefield Raptors in game 2 of West Coast League playoffs

For the first time in four years, the Portland Pickles baseball team is in the West Coast League playoffs and Wednesday night, the team will have a home-field advantage. The Pickles lost to the Ridgefield Raptors 9-8 in game one on Tuesday, but will have another chance to win tonight at Walker Stadium.

The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. and tickets are on sale now. If the Pickles win on Wednesday, the teams will play a third game on Thursday at Walker Stadium.

