Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Multnomah County reports another potential heat-related death

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner reported Monday that at least one more person died of suspected hyperthermia on Sunday, when Portland reached around 100 degrees. The news comes after seven people across the county were reported to have died during the July heat wave.

All suspected heat-related deaths are under investigation at this time, and officials said it may be months before each cause of death is confirmed as related to the extreme temperatures.

2. Clackamas County sends incorrect voters' pamphlet to thousands of voters in Oregon City

Ahead of a special election on Aug. 23, the Clackamas County Election’s Office is facing a major mix-up after they sent the wrong voters’ pamphlets to roughly 3,800 voters in Oregon City. Voters will be choosing a new mayor to serve out the term of former Mayor Rachel Lyles Smith, who resigned earlier this year.

The mix-up is just the latest from the Clackamas County Election’s Office. Just months ago, ahead of Oregon’s May primary, the county sent out thousands of ballots with blurry barcodes, delaying election results for weeks. The incident cost the county around $600,000.

According to Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall, the correct pamphlets are being mailed out and the pamphlet can also be found on the county’s website.

3. Intruder caught on camera inside Portland woman's home while she slept

After discovering an intruder was walking around inside her home as she slept early Saturday, a northeast Portland woman is shaken up over the incident. Misha Pierce says she never would’ve known it happened if her son hadn’t noticed some of his belongings were missing.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Pierce said her son left for a short time and returned to find some of his items gone. When he checked their in-home camera, he saw that a man had been inside their apartment as his mother slept in her bedroom.

The family says the intruder stole several items, including a virtual reality headset, a PlayStation 4 and a pair of new shoes. They’re hoping the video they captured will lead to an arrest.

