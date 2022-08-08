Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on Tuesday

Emily Scarvie

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland software company lays off 15% of workforce following acquisition

Last week, the new owner of Portland software company Puppet began laying off 15% of Puppet’s total workforce. The layoffs come less than three months after the acquisition was completed and Perforce Software, Puppet’s new owner, said it was reorganizing the company to “balance operational efficiencies with continued innovation and position the company for continued growth.”

“We recognize and regret this realignment impacts hard-working and talented individuals and we will be working with each of them to ensure the smoothest transition possible,” Perforce Software said in a statement.

Puppet previously employed 500 workers before its sale last spring. The layoffs are just the latest in a string of cutbacks by local tech companies.

2. Water main pipe replacement will slow traffic in Sellwood starting Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, the Portland Water Bureau will close a lane of traffic on Southeast Tacoma Street at 19th Avenue so contractors can replace an aging water main pipe. Work hours will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the rest of the week. There may be additional closures throughout the summer and fall, and some parking may be removed for the remainder of the project.

Those looking to cross the Willamette River during the construction can use the Ross Island Bridge as an alternative. Impacts to pedestrians and bicyclists will vary throughout the project.

For the latest Portland commuting news, follow @trafficportland on Twitter.

3. Shooting near Mary's Club that left 1 dead, 2 injured sparks $5M civil lawsuit

After one teenager was killed and two others wounded outside Mary’s Club on July 29, a new civil lawsuit is claiming that a private security guard is to blame. Just after 9:30 p.m. on that night, two people were shot near Northwest Couch Street and 5th Avenue. One of the victims was 19-year-old Lauren Teyshawn Abbott, Jr., who died later at the hospital. A third victim went to the hospital on their own with what officials described as life-threatening injuries.

Kolby Ross, who claims to be one of the victims injured, filed the civil lawsuit. Police have not yet confirmed who fired the shots that night, but the lawsuit claims the shooter “works as a licensed professional security guard.” Ross and his attorneys want $5 million from the private security officer and two of his employees, who are unnamed.

Portland police have not confirmed the identity of the shooter or if any arrests have been made in the case.

