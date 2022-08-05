Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekend

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

1. High temperatures forecasted in Portland this weekend, heat advisory issued

Temperatures are forecasted to pick back up in Portland over the weekend after a sunny afternoon on Friday. Highs on Friday will be near 84 degrees, but the temperature on Saturday is expected to climb to around 92 degrees. Sunday and Monday could see temperatures as high as 102 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon Sunday through 8 p.m. on Monday. The heat advisory covers the greater Portland area, as well as the upper Hood River Valley and the west and central region of the Columbia River Gorge.

The high temperatures are not expected to last beyond Monday. Forecasts show temperatures dipping back into the 80s by next Tuesday.

2. Attacks on paramedics in Multnomah County have 'gotten way out of hand'

Union representatives with American Medical Response are sounding the alarm on the increasing number of assaults against paramedics in Multnomah County. In July, an AMR ambulance was rushing down Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland when a man in a white SUV floored it from the side of the round, speeding straight at the paramedics. Luckily, the ambulance driver was able to swerve to avoid a head-on collision, but the T-bone crashed was caught on video from inside the ambulance.

“Our EMTs and paramedics are under attack. And we need to put a stop to it,” said Leslie Sloy, the secretary-treasurer for Local 223. “It’s just gotten way out of hand.”

In another incident, a man bashed the passenger side window of an ambulance with a bat, nearly striking a pregnant paramedic inside the vehicle.

A couple years ago, AMR started training their paramedics in self-defense. At the time, paramedics were being attacked with pipes, pepper sprayed and stabbed with knives. Workers say the attacks in 2022 are escalating.

3. Newborn reported missing by ODHS found safe thanks to PGE employee

A missing newborn child that the Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division was looking for has been found safe. The agency believed Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago, was at risk. Officials said he was found with his parents.

The Portland Police Bureau said a Portland General Electric employee helped an officer find the baby.

