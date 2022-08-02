Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontation

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, August 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontation with police

After a car crash on Saturday escalated into a confrontation between police and several vehicle occupants, one woman has been arrested for bias crime against female police officers. Officers responded to North Houghton Street and Haven Avenue on a report of a crash and found a 1998 Nissan Altima flipped on its top. Two men, a woman and a 5-year-old were still inside the vehicle.

All of the adults in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. One of them, Domonique R. Gonzales, attempted to leave the scene and officers ordered him to stay, but he didn’t want to be detained. According to investigators, Gonzales got physical with the officers and the two other adults got combative and attempted to intervene. The officers called for backup and at least 16 other officers responded.

At least two of the responding officers were women, and according to investigators, the woman in the car threatened to assault them due to their race and gender. The car’s driver, Sasha Lundy, was arrested for bias crime, menacing and DUII. Gonzales and the other man in the car, Gregory Robinson, were cited for interfering with a peace officer. The child was reunited with a parent.

2. Local nonprofit educates minority youth, helps address labor and supply chain needs

A local nonprofit is creating learning opportunities for youth, while helping address increasing labor and supply chain issues. iUrban Teen was founded by Deena Pierott roughly a decade ago. Her goal for the nonprofit was to uplift minority and low-opportunity youth through vocational education and exposure.

iUrban Teen offers a wide range of free classes during the summer and fall, including writing, computer coding, engineering, manufacturing and more.

“I’ve seen the disparities in education in our youth. We want to make them aware of what these opportunities are, the infinite possibilities,” Pierott said. “We’re worked with over 12,000 youth since we started. And we have about an 86% retention rate. Families stay with us year after year… and that’s saying something.”

3. Highly contagious rabbit virus identified in Multnomah County

The Oregon Department of Agriculture said Monday that a highly contagious and deadly virus that spreads among rabbits has been found in Multnomah County. Oregon State University’s veterinary department began an investigation after seven of 21 rabbits on a Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. It was determined they’d fallen ill with rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2 (RHDV2).

The virus is only known to infect rabbits and is not dangerous to humans. It spreads through direct contact between infected and susceptible rabbits. Anyone raising domestic rabbits should keep them in elevated hutches or cages to minimize exposure to wild rabbits. The ODA also recommends that people shower and change their clothes before handling their rabbits if they’ve been to a show or fair.

