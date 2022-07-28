Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacity

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, July 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Oregon Fire Marshal says drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave

Due to the heat wave happening across Oregon this week, the Oregon Fire Marshal is allowing self-service at gas stations. This is to help protect workers, while keeping gas stations open for drivers. The announcement comes after Gov. Kate Brown’s recent emergency declaration.

The emergency order is for the following counties:

Columbia

Clackamas

Crook

Curry

Deschutes

Douglas

Gilliam

Grant

Hood River

Jackson

Jefferson

Josephine

Klamath

Marion

Morrow

Multnomah

Polk

Sherman

Umatilla

Union

Wallowa

Wasco

Washington

Wheeler

Yamhill

2. Cooling shelters expand capacity as temperatures expected to hit triple digits this weekend

Officials are expanding capacity at some cooling centers this weekend as temperatures near triple digits are forecasted in the coming days. Temperatures are expected to reach 101 degrees on Friday in Portland. The city set a daily record on Tuesday with 102 degrees.

“For the next several days through Saturday we’re going to be within a few degrees of 100 every day,” Colby Neuman, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said.

The NWS has extended its Excessive Heat Warning through Saturday night. The duration of the heat wave could have Portland tying its longest streak of six consecutive days of 95 degrees or higher, according to Neuman.

To find cooling shelters across Portland, click here.

3. PPB says 1 dead after third officer-involved shooting this week

Following an officer-involved shooting in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood on Wednesday night, one person has died. Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a home on Southeast 126th Avenue on a report that someone was shooting a gun in the front yard. When they arrived, police reported that an officer from the Focused Intervention Team fired their weapon, killing the suspect.

Witnesses said they saw a man shooting into the air, then aiming at officers before police returned fire. The name of the suspect and officer involved have not yet been released. The incident marks the third officer-involved shooting this week.

More Portland News: