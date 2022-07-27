Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperatures

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, July 27

1. Portland's Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday

The Excessive Heat Warning for the Willamette Valley has been extended until Saturday at 9 p.m. after Portland hit 102 degrees on Tuesday. Tuesday’s high temperatures broke the old record of 100 degrees set in 2020.

An Air Quality Advisory is also in effect through Saturday for potential ozone levels caused in part by the heat wave. Cooler coastal air is expected to push into the valley early next week, with highs in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

2. Jacob Macduff's family reaches settlement with Tigard over death

After Jacob Macduff was killed by Tigard police on Jan. 6, 2021, his family has finally reached a settlement with the city. The case and settlement will be discussed during a press conference beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers were called out to the Edgewood Manor Apartments on Jan. 6, 2021, on a domestic violence call. When they arrived, they tried to arrest Macduff, who was inside his vehicle, but he refused. According to police, he was armed with a knife. During the struggle to arrest him, a Tigard officer shot and killed the 26-year-old.

The following night, Tigard police declared a riot shortly before 9 p.m. after a group of roughly 100 protestors marched toward City Hall and the Tigard Police Department over the shooting. City buildings were tagged with graffiti and windows were broken at the police department.

The Oregon Attorney General’s office was then asked to investigate the shooting by Washington County DA Kevin Barton. Maria Macduff, Jacob’s mother, hired an attorney in April 2021 to learn the details surrounding her son’s death. A January 2022 internal review by the Tigard Police Department found that former officer Gabriel Maldonado, who shot and killed Macduff, did not violate the use of force policy.

3. Portland police arrest dog-napper, dog returned to owner

After a dog was stolen from a vehicle Sunday night, Portland police arrested the suspect on Monday. The dog was removed from the vehicle while the owner was inside a business for 30 minutes. Oregon law says people may break a car window to save an animal in danger, but must then contact the police and wait at the scene.

The owner returned to their car to find their dog missing and a phone number. Despite repeated calls from the owner and police, the person refused to return the dog. They then called the owner Monday night and said they’d return the dog for $100 and made a plan to meet at the Fred Meyer on West Burnside Street.

Following the exchange, police arrested a 46-year-old Portland resident who had an outstanding warrant for ID theft. He was then booked into Multnomah County Jail and the dog was returned to its owner.

