Friday in Portland: Hawthorne Bridge closing for maintenance, Tiger Tiger celebrating AAPI community

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, July 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Young man struck by boat while inner tubing on Willamette River has died

A 20-year-old man has died three days after he was hit by a boat while inner tubing on the Willamette River in Newberg on Monday. According to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old boat operator was towing him and a juvenile male on an inner tube near Rogers Landing when the accident occurred.

“[The operator] ended up turning one direction and correcting back the other direction, which swung the inner tube around which caused them to unfortunately run over the two folks that were on the inner tube,” Kim Haughn, with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, said.

The 20-year-old was transported to a Portland hospital by Life Flight helicopter with critical injuries. The juvenile was transported by ambulance and is still receiving medical care for his injuries. The sheriff’s office said they were both wearing life jackets.

2. Hawthorne Bridge closing for maintenance, inspections this weekend

Over the weekend, the Hawthorne Bridge will be closed to all traffic, including vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians, for inspections and maintenance work. The closures will go from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Contractors are conducting a survey, inspecting the bridge and greasing the bridge’s counterweight cables.

Detours include the Morrison, Burnside and Steel bridges. Bicyclists and pedestrians can also use Tilikum Crossing. TriMet bus routes 4 and 14 will also detour. Riders can find more information at TriMet.org/alerts.

3. Tiger Tiger celebrates Portland's AAPI community

Tiger Tiger, a free celebration of Portland’s Asian-American and Pacific Islander community, is happening this Sunday and will feature live performances, food and more. Joe Kye and the Givers will be playing live at the event as part of Portland Park’s Summer Free-For-All concert series.

The event will take place from 4-9 p.m. at Fernhill Park in northeast Portland. Learn more here.

