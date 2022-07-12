Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Hospitals filling up amid latest COVID surge, TriMet shelters damaged & more

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9c7T_0gd3ctBb00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, July 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland hospitals nearing capacity amid latest COVID-19 surge

Local hospitals are filling up amid another COVID-19 surge across Oregon. The new omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are reportedly three times as contagious as the original strain, and recent reports from the Oregon Health Authority show 46,000 COVID cases statewide just last month.

Of the reported cases, less than 3% of vaccinated cases were hospitalized. Vaccinated people who did get hospitalized were rarely in the ICU.

Currently, a second booster shot is only available to those 50 years and older, and those 12 years and older who are immunocompromised. To find a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, click here.

2. TriMet bus shelters repeatedly damaged, vandalized

TriMet officials say nearly 100 bus shelters across Portland were damaged in June alone, and it’s costing the agency thousands of dollars in repairs. TriMet spokesperson Tyler Graf said the majority of damages are shattered glass, which can cost between $450 to $1,500 to replace. Fixing the entire shelter costs roughly $10,000.

“We are looking into ways to make the shelters, specifically glass, more durable and difficult to break,” Graf said. “It affects our riders. These shelters are public spaces intended for our riders to have a little bit of comfort or be protected from the elements.”

Graf said ridership has gone down compared to pre-pandemic years. Many Portlanders say the damaged shelters are just another reminder of how the city is changing. Damaged shelters can be reported at (503) 238-7433.

3. Local animal shelters see spike in abandoned, surrendered pets

Local animal shelters are filling up to levels not seen in years and the West Columbia Gorge Humane Society says it’s because many pets are being surrendered or abandoned and adoptions have slowed down. The WCGHS says they’re also experiencing a shortage of fosters.

According to Michelle Simeone, the executive director of WCGHS, people can’t afford basic care for their pets due to inflation. She said if anyone is having trouble caring for their pet, they should reach out to their local animal shelter for help.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a pet can visit the WCGHS website.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# COVID# COVID Vaccine# Crime# TriMet

Comments / 5

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1232 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Hawthorne Bridge closing for maintenance, Tiger Tiger celebrating AAPI community

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, July 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Young man struck by boat while inner tubing on Willamette River has died.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Portland man's 2018 murder conviction overturned and more top stories

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, July 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man's murder conviction overturned after prosecutors struck jury members due to race.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Thousands hit the Willamette River for Portland's last Big Float and more

(Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, July 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Thousands attend Portland's last Big Float in Willamette River.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Masks required in 2 Oregon school districts, new bridge unveiled in SW Portland

(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, July 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Masks once again required in 2 Portland-area school districts.

Read full story
5 comments

Thursday in Portland: Woman killed, man injured in NE Portland shooting and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, July 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Woman killed, man injured in NE Portland shooting.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Security guard recovering after attack in NE Portland and more top stories

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, July 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Attack on security guard in NE Portland just the latest in string of attacks on private security.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Demonstrators burn flag, shoot mortars in downtown Portland on Fourth of July

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, July 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Demonstrators burn flag, shoot mortars in downtown Portland.

Read full story
23 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: 1 injured in shooting at MAX station, Betsy Johnson faces criticism over comments

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, July 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Shooting at Gresham MAX station leaves one injured.

Read full story
17 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OHSU panel discusses dangers of fentanyl use among local teens and more

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHSU panel discusses dangers of fentanyl use among teens.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler announces Safer Summer PDX initiative to curb gun violence

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mayor Ted Wheeler announces Safer Summer PDX initiative to address gun violence.

Read full story
9 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Man who allegedly attacked 2 elderly men charged with attempted murder & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Man charged with attempted murder after 2 elderly men attacked in downtown Portland over weekend.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: 'Heat Week' honors those lost during last year's unprecedented heat dome & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, June 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. 'Heat Week' honors those lost during last year's heat dome.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Outdoor public pools open for summer, protestor awarded $75K settlement

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. Tuesday marked the first day of summer and Portland Parks & Rec is set to open seven outdoor public pools across the city on Wednesday. The city also has four indoor pools that are open year-round.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Local man returns home after months of providing medical help for Ukrainians

(Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man returns home after months of coordinating medical help for Ukrainians.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Pride parade returns to downtown, Juneteenth Oregon celebrates 50th anniversary

(Omer Messinger/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, June 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Thousands attend Portland Pride Parade on Sunday.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: OHA gives COVID-19 update as state prepares to rollout pediatric vaccines

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, June 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon health officials give update on pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

Read full story
11 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: NFL player and Portland native hosting Juneteenth art auction & more

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Brennan Scarlett hosting annual Juneteenth art auction on Friday.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Portland Public Schools votes to ban concealed firearms on campuses & more

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PPS Board votes 7-0 to ban concealed weapons on campuses.

Read full story
17 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Old Town 'reset' shows progress, Portland Charter Commission voting on reforms

(Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Old Town 'reset' shows progress, but there's still more to be done.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy