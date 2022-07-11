Monday in Portland: Thousands hit the Willamette River for Portland's last Big Float and more

(Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, July 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Thousands attend Portland's last Big Float in Willamette River

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands hit the Willamette River on Sunday for The Big Float, an annual event held since 2011 to “help create awareness” about Portland’s Big Pipe system and prove to residents that the river is safe to enjoy. According to Human Access Project Ringleader Willie Levenson, this year was the last Big Float.

Levenson said the float helped the Human Access Project open both Poet’s and Audrey McCall beaches, convert the Kevin Duckworth dock to a non-motorized swimming dock and lead several river clean-ups. According to Levenson, at this point, The Big Float is too much work for the Human Access Project.

The Human Access Project will now focus on other goals, such as addressing harmful algae bloom at Ross Island Lagoon, replacing docks at several public beaches and establishing a new access point on the Willamette River as part of the Burnside Bridge replacement.

To see photos of this year’s Big Float, click here.

2. High temperatures expected in Portland on Monday, Tuesday

The National Weather Service says Monday will be Portland’s hottest day this week, with temperatures in the mid-90s. Other areas of the valley can expect high temperatures ranging from 93-96 degrees. Even the coast is expected to warm up, with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to start cooling down on Tuesday, with daytime high temperatures around 90 degrees. A marine surge late Tuesday will bring mostly cloudy skies for Portland on Wednesday, with temperatures around 79 degrees.

3. Bicyclist killed in north Portland crash Sunday night

A bicyclist was killed after getting into a crash with a car late Sunday in north Portland. The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Juneau Street and Chautauqua Boulevard, according to police. Police haven’t given any information on what led to the crash, but the driver stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-184939, or call (503) 823-2103.

More Portland News: