Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Woman killed, man injured in NE Portland shooting and more top stories

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncr9p_0gXueUES00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, July 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Woman killed, man injured in NE Portland shooting

A woman is dead and a man injured after a shooting in northeast Portland on Wednesday night. Portland police responded to reports of a shooting around 11:22 p.m. at East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found the woman dead and a man nearby who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with what’s believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, or suspects, left the area before officers arrived. Portland police have not made any arrests or released suspect information. The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256, or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.

2. 'Suspicious' deaths in Vancouver fire now being investigated as murder-suicide

After two men were found dead at the scene of a four-plex fire in Vancouver last week, the Vancouver Police Department announced Thursday that the deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. Authorities previously described the deaths as “suspicious” after the bodies were found where the fire had started.

Vancouver officers and firefighters responded to the fire near the corner of East 16th Street and Grand Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. on June 25. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots prior to the fire. The fire scorched the home and spread to the attic. Firefighters were able to extinguish it within half an hour.

The Clark County Medical Examiner is working to determine an official cause of death for the two men. Neither have been identified. Vancouver PD officials released no further information on Thursday.

3. Shark Week blimp passing over Portland this weekend

Fans of Discovery’s Shark Week can look to the skies this weekend to catch the shark blimp. The blimp, measuring in at 179-feet, is expected to fly right over Portland on July 9-10, as well as Tacoma, Centralia, Longview, Vancouver, Eugene, Salem and Medford. The route is subject to change based on weather.

Updates on the shark blimp’s route can be found on Shark Week’s website. Shark Week starts on Discovery and Discovery+ on July 24.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# Portland Police Bureau# Vancouver Police Department# Shooting# Shark Week

Comments / 1

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1200 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Masks required in 2 Oregon school districts, new bridge unveiled in SW Portland

(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, July 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Masks once again required in 2 Portland-area school districts.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Security guard recovering after attack in NE Portland and more top stories

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, July 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Attack on security guard in NE Portland just the latest in string of attacks on private security.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Demonstrators burn flag, shoot mortars in downtown Portland on Fourth of July

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, July 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Demonstrators burn flag, shoot mortars in downtown Portland.

Read full story
23 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: 1 injured in shooting at MAX station, Betsy Johnson faces criticism over comments

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, July 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Shooting at Gresham MAX station leaves one injured.

Read full story
17 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OHSU panel discusses dangers of fentanyl use among local teens and more

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHSU panel discusses dangers of fentanyl use among teens.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler announces Safer Summer PDX initiative to curb gun violence

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mayor Ted Wheeler announces Safer Summer PDX initiative to address gun violence.

Read full story
9 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Man who allegedly attacked 2 elderly men charged with attempted murder & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Man charged with attempted murder after 2 elderly men attacked in downtown Portland over weekend.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: 'Heat Week' honors those lost during last year's unprecedented heat dome & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, June 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. 'Heat Week' honors those lost during last year's heat dome.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Outdoor public pools open for summer, protestor awarded $75K settlement

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. Tuesday marked the first day of summer and Portland Parks & Rec is set to open seven outdoor public pools across the city on Wednesday. The city also has four indoor pools that are open year-round.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Local man returns home after months of providing medical help for Ukrainians

(Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man returns home after months of coordinating medical help for Ukrainians.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Pride parade returns to downtown, Juneteenth Oregon celebrates 50th anniversary

(Omer Messinger/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, June 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Thousands attend Portland Pride Parade on Sunday.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: OHA gives COVID-19 update as state prepares to rollout pediatric vaccines

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, June 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon health officials give update on pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

Read full story
11 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: NFL player and Portland native hosting Juneteenth art auction & more

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Brennan Scarlett hosting annual Juneteenth art auction on Friday.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Portland Public Schools votes to ban concealed firearms on campuses & more

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PPS Board votes 7-0 to ban concealed weapons on campuses.

Read full story
17 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Old Town 'reset' shows progress, Portland Charter Commission voting on reforms

(Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Old Town 'reset' shows progress, but there's still more to be done.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Safe Rest Village site opening next week for Portlanders experiencing homelessness

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, June 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Safe Rest Village to open in SW Portland's Multnomah Village next week.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Pedestrian deaths continue to trend upward despite Vision Zero Program & more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Pedestrian, cyclist deaths continue to trend upward in Portland.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Neighbors put in planters to discourage camps in Laurelhurst neighborhood

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Neighbors put up planters in Laurelhurst neighborhood to deter homeless camping.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Dispatcher shortage causes delays for 911 callers in Portland and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Shortage of dispatchers causes delays for 911 callers in Portland.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy