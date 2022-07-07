Thursday in Portland: Woman killed, man injured in NE Portland shooting and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, July 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Woman killed, man injured in NE Portland shooting

A woman is dead and a man injured after a shooting in northeast Portland on Wednesday night. Portland police responded to reports of a shooting around 11:22 p.m. at East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found the woman dead and a man nearby who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with what’s believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, or suspects, left the area before officers arrived. Portland police have not made any arrests or released suspect information. The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256, or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.

2. 'Suspicious' deaths in Vancouver fire now being investigated as murder-suicide

After two men were found dead at the scene of a four-plex fire in Vancouver last week, the Vancouver Police Department announced Thursday that the deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. Authorities previously described the deaths as “suspicious” after the bodies were found where the fire had started.

Vancouver officers and firefighters responded to the fire near the corner of East 16th Street and Grand Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. on June 25. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots prior to the fire. The fire scorched the home and spread to the attic. Firefighters were able to extinguish it within half an hour.

The Clark County Medical Examiner is working to determine an official cause of death for the two men. Neither have been identified. Vancouver PD officials released no further information on Thursday.

3. Shark Week blimp passing over Portland this weekend

Fans of Discovery’s Shark Week can look to the skies this weekend to catch the shark blimp. The blimp, measuring in at 179-feet, is expected to fly right over Portland on July 9-10, as well as Tacoma, Centralia, Longview, Vancouver, Eugene, Salem and Medford. The route is subject to change based on weather.

Updates on the shark blimp’s route can be found on Shark Week’s website. Shark Week starts on Discovery and Discovery+ on July 24.

